Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — ew video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from his truck's...
Day after major I-15 crash is cleaned up, more winter weather on the way
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews finished cleaning up a major accident on I-15 Thursday night, just ahead of more winter weather coming this weekend and early next week. State officials said the accident was a good reminder to be cautious and prepared if out on the roads. “We have...
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
Provo police seek to identify two vehicles in deadly hit-and-run investigation
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police said they are trying to identify two vehicles as they investigate a hit and run that killed a 21-year-old jogger. Isabelle Parr was hit and killed Thursday evening near 850 West 800 North. Police said whoever hit her left the scene without reporting it.
80-year-old West Valley City woman, pet cats, die in overnight house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One woman is dead after a fire was discovered burning at a West Valley City home just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. The West Valley City Fire Department confirmed Friday morning that crews responded to a home in the area of 3400 South and 3600 West that was filled with smoke.
Tooele SWAT incident began when shots were fired while police responded to lewdness report
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — An hours-long SWAT standoff, where the suspect allegedly fired off approximately 20 shots in an hour-and-a-half's time, began as officers were responding to a report of lewdness, according to booking documents filed in the suspect's arrest. Police responded to a home in the area of...
Police: Man who 'did not want to freeze' breaks into temple in Provo, faces felony charge
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man is facing a third-degree burglary felony after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to get out of the cold, according to a police affidavit. While nothing was reported missing from...
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
Where to find the Giving Machines in Salt Lake City
KUTV — Give back to those in need this holiday season!. Elora spoke to Linda Wardell, general manager of City Creek Center, and Dave Nellis, the spokesperson for America First Credit Union, about the Giving Machines. For more information on the shopping center head to shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living...
Family, friends of two Hunter High teens killed speak out after suspect pleads guilty
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family at a downtown vigil voiced their anger from this week's sentencing for a Hunter High School teen who shot and killed two fellow students in January. Around 50 to 70 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office....
Residents in path of I-15 expansion proposal speak out at community requested hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several homeowners are worried they could lose their homes under a proposed highway expansion. The Utah Department of Transportation is in the early stages of studying expanding I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington. There was a community requested hearing on the issue Tuesday...
Celebrate Christmas on the high seas
KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
New charges filed against woman who died in jail nearly one year after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major new developments to a 2News investigation about a woman who died in jail, after ingesting drugs. Our team has learned that prosecutors have charged the dead woman—after the fact—and that has outraged her mother. The Salt Lake City prosecutor's office, managed...
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
Harmon scores 19, Utah Valley beats BYU 75-60
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 19 points in Utah Valley's 75-60 victory over BYU on Wednesday night. Harmon was 7 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Wolverines (5-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Blaze Nield was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
IOC delays vote on 2030 Winter Olympics host city as board studies climate challenges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following a report from the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission on Tuesday, the IOC's executive board announced it would delay its vote on which city would host the 2030 Winter Games. The commission's report flagged issues about potential climate readiness in cities vying...
