Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Where to find the Giving Machines in Salt Lake City

KUTV — Give back to those in need this holiday season!. Elora spoke to Linda Wardell, general manager of City Creek Center, and Dave Nellis, the spokesperson for America First Credit Union, about the Giving Machines. For more information on the shopping center head to shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Celebrate Christmas on the high seas

KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Harmon scores 19, Utah Valley beats BYU 75-60

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 19 points in Utah Valley's 75-60 victory over BYU on Wednesday night. Harmon was 7 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Wolverines (5-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Blaze Nield was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
PROVO, UT

