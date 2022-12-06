Read full article on original website
Dexter
3d ago
Once again Chief White's assessment of things within his Police Department is what it usually is and it's wrong 😑
Reply
5
Debra Klute
3d ago
james white will not clean up the department either. he is just like the previous cheif. very disappointing.
Reply
4
David Sherman
3d ago
lamb excuse from the chief, it didn't matter if it were an officer or a contractor... Money or it's amount is not illegal...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun.
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another conviction in the kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury has convicted one of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnappers. She’s the 3-year-old girl kidnapped out of Birmingham housing community back in 2019. Her body was found dumped in a landfill a week after she vanished. The case has been ongoing...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Video Shows Him Telling Cops He's a ‘Federal Officer'
A man was taken into custody after police body cameras recorded him telling officers in Miami Beach that he's a federal agent. When 40-year-old Nicholas Morena was stopped by officers in Miami Beach, they had questions about his license plate. And then came the following exchange. "Have you been arrested...
Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Missing Tenn. Mom Found Dead in Girlfriend's Trunk After Crash, Shootout in Detroit Suburb
Eleni Kassa, 31, was found dead in the trunk of her girlfriend's car on Sunday. Her girlfriend, Dominique Hardwick, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that same day A missing mother from Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of her girlfriend's car after it crashed in a Detroit suburb during a police chase. Her girlfriend then took her own life. 31-year-old Eleni Kassa was reported missing from Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Nov. 18 after failing to pick up her young daughter from school, according to a release issued by Murfreesboro officials. On Nov....
A blind man was arrested after an officer thought he had a gun. It was his cane.
A blind man in Florida was arrested after officers mistook his cane for a gun. Now, two officers with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office have been put on temporary administrative leave. Body camera footage shows an officer approach James Hodges as he walks down the street in Lake City, asking...
Madame Noire
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
AOL Corp
'He did nothing wrong': Family of Texas entrepreneur fatally shot by police say he was defending his home
A tech entrepreneur in Texas wasn’t given ample time to drop a rifle he was carrying on his own front porch before he was fatally shot by police last month, his devastated family told NBC News. Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe, 33, had returned from a trip and suspected his home...
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
30-year-old driver dies on I-75 in Detroit after troopers find him with no pulse in semi truck
Authorities said a semi truck driver is dead after he was discovered with no pulse on Tuesday evening in an 18-wheeler on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
Prosecutors will seek a sentence of life without parole for a teenager who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty.
Murder suspect caught on camera at Detroit gas station seconds before shooting driver of truck, police looking for tips
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips after a man was caught on surveillance camera at a gas station getting into a truck moments before the driver was shot and killed.
Comments / 19