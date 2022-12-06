ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri decides on downtown home

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is on the move and will be more equipped to offer its holistic support to low-income individuals and families in its new Peabody Plaza building headquarters in downtown St. Louis. After 28 years in its Forest Park Avenue offices, the non-profit will relocate in late...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early

While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Louis American

Former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in corruption scheme

Three former St. Louis aldermen will spend between three and nearly four years in federal prison for their roles in a corruption scheme around development incentives. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark handed down the sentences Tuesday to former board President Lewis Reed, former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. All three pleaded guilty in August to accepting cash, cars and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

UMSL, MU program seeks to accelerate DEI in region

The Office of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) along with the MU Extension Equity Diversity and Inclusion Council will begin a program surrounding equity and inclusion in January 2023. The Chancellor’s Certificate in Advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday

Willie “Bill” Dawson was still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85. When he was 103, he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

