Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry women knock off King
The Emory & Henry women pulled away in the second half to beat King 80-61. The Wasps used a late 9-1 run the 4th quarter to put the game out of reach. Emory was lead by Hannah Spainhour who posted a career-high 24 points. Sullivan Central grad Breanna Yarber added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks and Virginia High alumna Amaya Lee put up eight points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.
wcyb.com
Twin Springs' Ryan Horne wins News 5 Player of the Year Fan Vote
(WCYB) — Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne has won the 2022 News 5 Player of the Year Fan Vote. Horne was a load in the Titans ground game. He ran for 2,204 yards and 31 touchdowns, both new records at Twin Springs. The senior received 46% of the...
wcyb.com
The View from the Sidelines: What's the future for college basketball?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There is nothing like March Madness for many college sports fans. The men's basketball tournament generates over $900 million a year, according to the NCAA and each game averaged over 10 million television viewers last season. But that is not even close to the...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: David Crockett's Brylee Tullock
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — When the lights are brightest, it seems that's when Brylee Tullock is at her best. "She's probably one of the best shooters I've ever coached or ever seen," says David Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge. In just a handful of games at the high school...
wcyb.com
'We're going to have the top facilities around.' Sullivan East preps for turf ballfields
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've been to Sullivan East High School in the last few weeks, you'll notice the baseball and softball fields are covered in gravel. Take a quick glance in the parking lot and you'll notice humongous, white trash bags sitting in the school's parking lot just outside the baseball stadium filled with turf.
Grundy County Herald
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
Select 7 Credit Union gives away 150 turkeys in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union. The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up. 2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch […]
East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
wcyb.com
Bristol VFW hosts Christmas Extravaganza Party
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol VFW is making sure local kids and families have a great Christmas. A Christmas Extravaganza Party took place Thursday evening at Bristol Skateway. At the event, 224 kids and their families had a chance to chat with Santa. They also received Christmas gifts...
wcyb.com
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
wcyb.com
David Crockett High School students shop for holidays after fundraiser
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fundraiser for students at David Crockett High School let students shop 'til they dropped ahead of the holidays. In November, David Crockett High School hosted a karaoke night to raise money for students to shop for themselves and others for the winter holidays.
wcyb.com
Local Red Cross volunteers return to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, four Northeast Tennessee volunteers are returning to Florida to assist those impacted. Thomas Fortney and Theresa Nelson left Wednesday and will be stationed in Fort Myers. It's a good way to give back, it's a great organization. We say...
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
Comments / 0