Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Emory & Henry women knock off King

The Emory & Henry women pulled away in the second half to beat King 80-61. The Wasps used a late 9-1 run the 4th quarter to put the game out of reach. Emory was lead by Hannah Spainhour who posted a career-high 24 points. Sullivan Central grad Breanna Yarber added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks and Virginia High alumna Amaya Lee put up eight points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: David Crockett's Brylee Tullock

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — When the lights are brightest, it seems that's when Brylee Tullock is at her best. "She's probably one of the best shooters I've ever coached or ever seen," says David Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge. In just a handful of games at the high school...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Grundy County Herald

RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager

Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Select 7 Credit Union gives away 150 turkeys in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union. The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up. 2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WKRN News 2

East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol VFW hosts Christmas Extravaganza Party

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol VFW is making sure local kids and families have a great Christmas. A Christmas Extravaganza Party took place Thursday evening at Bristol Skateway. At the event, 224 kids and their families had a chance to chat with Santa. They also received Christmas gifts...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

