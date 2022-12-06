ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady ties record for most MNF wins after beating Saints in final minutes

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback Tom Brady just broke another record, but are we surprised?

With the Bucs’ last-minute 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Brady tied the record for most wins on MNF by a starting quarterback.

Going into Monday night’s matchup, Brady walked onto the field with a 19-8 record for MNF, according to ESPN . That all changed when Brady stepped up and threw two touchdowns within the last three minutes of the game.

As it happened: Bucs take it down to the wire as they defeat the Saints on MNF

Although the game against the Saints wasn’t the prettiest, Tampa Bay got the job done and improved their record to 6-6, leaving them at the top of the NFC South with a .500 game percentage.

Brady is now 2-4 against the Saints since he became a Buccaneer back in 2020.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino holds the record alongside Brady.

