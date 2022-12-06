Read full article on original website
All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon reportedly seeking seven-year deal
The Yankees are one of many teams known to be interested in lefty Carlos Rodón, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that they would prefer to limit him to a four- or five-year deal. That might be a problem, since Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Rodón is looking for at least seven years. Reporter Marino Pepén says the Red Sox are interested, though the extent of interest isn’t clear.
Twins reportedly make offer to catcher Christian Vazquez
The Twins made a formal offer to free-agent catcher Christian Vazquez, reports Darren Wolfson of SKOR North Radio and 5 Eyewitness News (Twitter link). Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said early in the offseason that his club hoped to bring in a catcher to split time with 25-year-old Ryan Jeffers — ideally one who can provide some offense against right-handed pitching, given the righty-swinging Jeffers’ stout .263/.344/.450 career batting line against lefties (which includes a .306/.377/.532 slash in 2022). The market is quite thin on lefty-hitting catchers, however, and the Twins aren’t necessarily interested in a strict platoon anyhow. Both Falvey and GM Thad Levine have spoken of a more even distribution of playing time between their two primary catchers next season, whomever the new addition might be.
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency
The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
Report: Angels hire new third base coach
The Angels are hiring Bill Haselman to be their new third base coach, per general manager Perry Minasian (relayed by Sam Blum of The Athletic). Haselman appeared for the Rangers, Red Sox, Mariners, and Tigers during a 13-year big league career. In 589 games, the catcher put together a .259/.311/.409 line with 47 total home runs.
Brewers GM Matt Arnold confirms which position team wants to upgrade
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold says that the club is looking to improve behind the plate, per Curt Hugg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When asked if they were more likely to pursue trades or free agents, Arnold said it’s “hard to handicap.”. The Brewers used a fairly...
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen undergoes shoulder surgery
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen underwent surgery to repair the rotator cuff and labrum in his shoulder yesterday, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He’ll be shut down from throwing for at least four months, meaning he’s certain to begin the 2023 campaign on the injured list.
Braves, Dansby Swanson have reportedly had minimal negotiations this offseason
Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the last of this offseason’s “big four” shortstops standing, and while many Braves fans may be holding out hope for a reunion with Swanson, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Swanson and the Braves “haven’t had any legit negotiations since the offseason began.” Atlanta’s most recent offer to Swanson was a six-year deal in the $16-17M range annually, per Bowman, which aligns with last month’s reports that the Braves had offered Swanson a deal in the vicinity of $100M.
Rockies, T.J. Zeuch Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rockies are in agreement with right-hander T.J. Zeuch on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll get an invite to big league Spring Training. Zeuch is looking to rebound after a tough 2022 campaign. His big league work consisted of three starts for...
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB reportedly would've vetoed Padres' $400M offer to Aaron Judge
The Padres were known to have made a spirited run at Aaron Judge between their pursuit of Trea Turner and eventual agreement with Xander Bogaerts. Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested this week the Friars were prepared to put forth an offer around $400M. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote they never formally made such an offer, but it’s clear the San Diego front office had at least contemplated a proposal that would have topped the offers made by both the Giants and Yankees.
Mets sign LHP Jose Quintana to two-year deal
The Mets and left-hander José Quintana are in agreement on a two-year, $26M contract, pending a physical. He will make even salaries of $13M in each season. Quintana, 34 in January, was a remarkably steady and consistent member of the White Sox rotation in his first five seasons. He debuted in 2012 with 22 starts, three relief appearances and a 3.76 ERA. For the next four seasons, he made at least 32 starts in each campaign while keeping his ERA between 3.51 and 3.20.
Rangers still exploring pitching additions, left field upgrade
Since the 2022 season drew to a close, the Rangers have acquired or re-signed four starting pitchers, beginning with Martin Perez’s acceptance of a $19.65M qualifying offer and following with a trade for Jake Odorizzi (and $10M to help cover the bulk of his $12.5M salary). Subsequent signings of two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (five years, $185M) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (two years, $25M with an opt-out and a heavy slate of incentives) followed over the past week. That quartet can now join last winter’s top rotation signee, Jon Gray, in rounding out the rotation.
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to historic nine-year deal
The reigning American League MVP isn’t going anywhere. Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge agreed to terms on a new contract with the Yankees, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The deal, which is still pending a physical, will guarantee Judge $360M over a nine-year term, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Padres, Xander Bogaerts agree to 11-year deal
The Padres closed out the winter meetings with a stunner, reportedly agreeing to an 11-year, $280M contract with Xander Bogaerts. The deal does not contain any options or opt-out provisions, although it does include a full no-trade clause. Bogaerts is represented by the Boras Corp. Bogaerts had spent his whole...
Cardinals reportedly nearing deal with All-Star catcher
The Cardinals are closing in on a deal that would bring Willson Contreras to St. Louis, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link). The longtime Cub appears as if he’ll stay in the NL Central but suit up for the team's top rival. St. Louis has been determined...
Cubs, Eric Stout Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with reliever Eric Stout, MLBTR has learned. He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. It’s the second straight offseason in which the Chicago-area native has landed with the Cubs on a non-roster deal. He spent the first couple months of this past season in Triple-A Iowa, working to a 3.94 ERA in 29 2/3 innings to earn a big league call in mid-June. That marked his first MLB look since a three-game stint with the 2018 Royals, which had been his only work at that level before this year.
Mets still interested in Japanese star pitcher
It was reported about three weeks ago that the Mets had a sit-down meeting with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Since then, the club has been very busy, giving $86.66M to Justin Verlander, $162M to Brandon Nimmo, $26M to Jose Quintana and $10M to David Robertson. Despite all of that, Andy Martino of SNY reports that Senga is still an option for the club.
Angels hoping to complete sales process by Opening Day
The Angels have been in a period of some uncertainty since this past summer, when owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise. There haven’t been many substantive updates on the process since then, and the timing of the potential sale has remained unclear. At...
Dodgers Sign Jason Heyward To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers announced Thursday that they’ve signed free-agent outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training. The Cubs released Heyward earlier this offseason. He’d been slated to head into the 2023 campaign in the final season of his eight-year, $184MM deal signed prior to the 2016 campaign. Chicago remains on the hook for the bulk of Heyward’s $22MM salary in 2023, and the Dodgers will only owe him the prorated league minimum for any time spent on their Major League roster or injured list. That sum would be subtracted from the $22MM owed by the Cubs.
MLB Trade Rumors
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
