Read full article on original website
Related
Police release info about officer-involved shooting in Española
The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
New Mexico puppies given new life on east coast
Two of the puppies are now living on a farm.
KRQE News 13
Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned business in Española is out of thousands of dollars after thieves steal their famous beef jerky. The owner of DeeDee’s Finest Beef Jerky, Denise Vigil, says they’ve been hit before but nothing like what happened over the weekend. In...
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Michelle And Leonidas
Excuse me with those ears and that cow belly and oh my dawg those speckled toes?! Michelle is as smart and sweet as she is gorgeous and shiny – and she’s available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Michelle goes home spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped, and with six months of heartworm prevention for a reduced adoption fee of just $25. Apply on the Española Humane website and they will schedule an appointment for you at the resort in Santa Fe. www.espanolahumane.org, 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
Rio Grande Sun
Panhandling Ordinance Now in Effect
Española police on Saturday began enforcing a new city ordinance prohibiting panhandling and street vending in certain areas—a law some residents say violates their civil rights. As of this morning, Wednesday, November 23, as the Rio Grande Sun went to press no arrests have been made, according to...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Musician Hopes to Inspire Youth
Santiago Alberto, 29, of Española believes that anyone from his hometown can succeed like he did - and he knows a thing or two about success because both of his albums have been considered for nominations for the Latin Grammys. Alberto is a musician - one who has been...
Rio Grande Sun
McCurdy Girls Bringing New Players to the Court
Paola Gonzales had not played basketball since middle school. But when McCurdy needed players for a season, at the begging of friends, coaches and even the athletic director, Gonzales opted to give it a go for her junior year, and wound up in a starting role. “I’m actually having so...
Comments / 0