Excuse me with those ears and that cow belly and oh my dawg those speckled toes?! Michelle is as smart and sweet as she is gorgeous and shiny – and she’s available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Michelle goes home spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped, and with six months of heartworm prevention for a reduced adoption fee of just $25. Apply on the Española Humane website and they will schedule an appointment for you at the resort in Santa Fe. www.espanolahumane.org, 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO