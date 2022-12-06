Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Deputies investigating after body found in home with bullet wounds
Dec. 9—Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies responded to Arroyo Coyote Road and N.M. 14 on Tuesday and found a 26-year-old man who, they believe, had been shot to death earlier elsewhere. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at that location and made contact with the occupants...
Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
Police release info about officer-involved shooting in Española
The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The motor unit for Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to APD. The intersection is closed during the unit's investigation.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage: Man argues he didn’t steal enough to be arrested
Fabian Arrey was arrested for taking items from a southwest store last month.
Aunt of teen who died in police-sparked fire is taking APD to court for records
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a police SWAT operation led to a lethal fire in an Albuquerque home, the aunt of the teenage victim is still seeking answers. She’s now filing a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) seeking public records tied to the case. 15-year-old Brett Rosenau is suspected to have died of […]
Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after crash at Central intersection
A person has died after a crash.
KRQE News 13
Man involved in crash that injured 2 teens arrested 2.5 years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s taken 2.5 years, but the driver accused of crashing into and badly injuring two high school athletes has been arrested. On June 18, 2020, Amaya Payne and her best friend Georgia Salata were t-boned at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. The two Rio Rancho basketball players were on their way to lunch after a hike. Both girls were critically injured, left with fractured necks and backs, broken legs and head injuries.
APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
KRQE News 13
Video: Helicopter captures car thief taking police on chase through Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New helicopter video shows an armed car thief on the run, hiding out in the University of New Mexico’s Law School and then acting as if he belonged there. Earlier this year, 21-year-old Matthew Martinez led police on a long chase through Albuquerque. Police...
USPS worker accused of attacking couple, stealing their truck in Albuquerque
Documents said the crime happened Monday.
5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a 5-year-old girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert Tuesday morning. New Mexico State Police sent the alert out around 9 a.m. According to a news release sent by an APD spokesperson around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, the girl, Oreyana Clinton (sometimes spelled Oriana), was “safely located on […]
KRQE News 13
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby …. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. Fatal rollover crash in Rio Arriba County. Fatal rollover crash in...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated Tuesday in Southeast Albuquerque. Police say an individual refused to leave a residence near the 400 block of Broadway Blvd. The SWAT standoff began around 6 a.m. Details are limited, but police say the suspect was taken into custody. They have not identified the […]
KOAT 7
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
