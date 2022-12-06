ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The motor unit for Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to APD. The intersection is closed during the unit's investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in crash that injured 2 teens arrested 2.5 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s taken 2.5 years, but the driver accused of crashing into and badly injuring two high school athletes has been arrested. On June 18, 2020, Amaya Payne and her best friend Georgia Salata were t-boned at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. The two Rio Rancho basketball players were on their way to lunch after a hike. Both girls were critically injured, left with fractured necks and backs, broken legs and head injuries.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee

New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby …. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. Fatal rollover crash in Rio Arriba County. Fatal rollover crash in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated Tuesday in Southeast Albuquerque. Police say an individual refused to leave a residence near the 400 block of Broadway Blvd. The SWAT standoff began around 6 a.m. Details are limited, but police say the suspect was taken into custody. They have not identified the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

