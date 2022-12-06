ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s taken 2.5 years, but the driver accused of crashing into and badly injuring two high school athletes has been arrested. On June 18, 2020, Amaya Payne and her best friend Georgia Salata were t-boned at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. The two Rio Rancho basketball players were on their way to lunch after a hike. Both girls were critically injured, left with fractured necks and backs, broken legs and head injuries.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO