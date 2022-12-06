Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Incoming Scranton City Councilman Gerald Smurl discusses goals, 2023 budget
SCRANTON — Gerald Smurl’s city council tenure will begin Tuesday when he’s sworn-in and assumes the seat formerly held by Kyle Donahue — bringing a new voice and background to the five-member body. Council voted 4-0 this week to appoint Smurl, 61, a contractor by trade...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
Two warehouses win approval in Palmer Township after rejection last week
A warehouse plan that failed last week in Palmer Township got a second chance Monday night. The board of supervisors green-lit two warehouses proposed by MRP Industrial at the corner of Van Buren Road and Main Street. The vote passed 4–1. The proposed warehouses will total about 650,000 square...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into fatal West Penn Twp. fire
The Lehigh County firefighters trapped in a West Penn Twp. fire Wednesday died of asphyxia and thermal injuries, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio ruled Friday. While ruling on the cause, Buglio withheld a ruling on the manner of death, pending an investigation presently being conducted. Marvin Gruber, 59, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council OKs recycling fee hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council raised recycling fees, starting next year. The fee increases from $70 to $90. The city recently signed a two-year contract with Republic Services, which increased prices from their current pact. Golf course fees. During Tuesday's meeting, City Council...
sauconsource.com
Garbage Rates for Hellertown Borough Customers Set to Increase in 2023
Although the 2023 Hellertown borough budget holds the line on property taxes, borough property owners can expect to pay more in sanitation and recycling fees next year. Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Tuesday that the budget includes a 12 percent increase in the fees residents and business owners pay for garbage and recycling hauling.
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Credible messenger' program gets $1.5M to prevent crime in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime. Several members of the public addressed council, asking for the program to be funded. One resident explained that...
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
‘Beautiful’ hotel OK’d along Easton’s Centre Square, despite no parking
Easton is in line for its second brand-new hotel being eyed for a 2024 opening. The city’s planning commission on Wednesday night gave final approval with conditions to a seven-story hotel at 1-6 Centre Square. Approval of the proposal from Downtown Easton restaurateur Mick Gjevukaj’s Two Square Properties LLC...
Roaring car fire on Route 22 snarling traffic in both directions
A car fire Friday morning snarled traffic in both directions on Route 22. The fire was in the left lane of Route 22 East just past the Fullerton Avenue overpass in Lehigh County and crews were still battling it a little after 10 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police said two SUVs...
Dam demolition underway in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — After more than 130 years of service, a dam along Laurel Run in Plains Township is coming down. "By the DEP, the Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety, that dam is rated through their engineering safety specifications for dams as a 'class C1 high-hazard dam,'" said Nicholas Lylo of the DCNR's Department of Forestry.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
