Black Hawk College’s IHSA Western Equestrian Team is hosting the Robin Moreland Memorial Ranch Series on Friday, December 9 in the Ag Arena at the East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva. Events include dummy roping at 5 p.m. and competitive events such as ranch rail, ranch riding, ranch reining, barrels and poles at […]

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO