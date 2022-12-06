ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury.  In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
How much snow will we get, and when?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
One killed in accident with semi during winter storm in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — One man is dead after a collision involving a semi Thursday in Wayne County, Nebraska. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen of Wayne collided with a semi on Highway 35 about 6 miles east of Wayne. Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week

While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow

Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
Omaha man seriously injured in O'Brien County accident

SHELDON, Iowa — An Omaha man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash southeast of Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 43-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha crossed the center line on O'Brien County Road L-36 near the intersection with 340th Street hitting the rear axle of a semi-trailer despite attempts to avoid the crash by the semi driver and then crashing into a ditch.
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
Two killed in truck vs train crash in South Dakota

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Two people died and another was injured Wednesday night when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Ave., when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing.
Releases dropped to winter levels at Gavins Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is reducing the flow of water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton. The Corps says flows are being reduced to their winter rates of 12,000 cubic feet per second, a process that should be complete by Sunday, December 11th. The Corps says it will monitor ice conditions on the Missouri River this winter for potential jams that could affect river levels and take action as necessary.
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
