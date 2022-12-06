Read full article on original website
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury. In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach
The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Girl Among Winners In ‘Celebrating Life On The Farm & Ranch’ Photo Contest
Rural photographers from across the state captured farm and ranch life in South Dakota and shared their images through the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest. “Truly, day-to-day life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches is something worth celebrating,” said Karla Hofhenke,...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
KELOLAND TV
How much snow will we get, and when?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in accident with semi during winter storm in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — One man is dead after a collision involving a semi Thursday in Wayne County, Nebraska. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen of Wayne collided with a semi on Highway 35 about 6 miles east of Wayne. Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
siouxlandnews.com
Omaha man seriously injured in O'Brien County accident
SHELDON, Iowa — An Omaha man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash southeast of Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 43-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha crossed the center line on O'Brien County Road L-36 near the intersection with 340th Street hitting the rear axle of a semi-trailer despite attempts to avoid the crash by the semi driver and then crashing into a ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
siouxlandnews.com
Two killed in truck vs train crash in South Dakota
HARRISBURG, S.D. — Two people died and another was injured Wednesday night when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Ave., when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing.
siouxlandnews.com
Releases dropped to winter levels at Gavins Point Dam
YANKTON, S.D. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is reducing the flow of water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton. The Corps says flows are being reduced to their winter rates of 12,000 cubic feet per second, a process that should be complete by Sunday, December 11th. The Corps says it will monitor ice conditions on the Missouri River this winter for potential jams that could affect river levels and take action as necessary.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
