Well hello good and kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all once again on a Friday as it’s time, it’s time, it’s AEW RAMPAGE time! It’s the final RAMPAGE as we head into them presenting ROH: FINAL BATTLE this Saturday. Don’t forget we’ll also be having NXT: Deadline afterwards that weekend. That’s going to be at least six to eight hours of wrestling combined. Are you ready? I said ARE YOU READY? If not then let’s take it one step at a time and begin with RAMPAGE.

2 HOURS AGO