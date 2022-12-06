ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

By Typhani Gray
 3 days ago

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar , according to a release from the MPD.

The entire shooting at the nightclub was caught on surveillance video:

Officers stopped chasing vehicle due to ‘weather conditions’: Mobile Police

The video above shows the scene outside Phat Tuesday early Saturday morning. You can see there are a few people hanging outside the club. Focus your eye on the two men near the center of your screen. The two chat for a bit, and one man goes to open his trunk. That is when the chaos unfolds.

A man starts punching the suspect identified as 39-year-old Darrius Matthews. Matthews tries to push the other man away, and when that doesn’t work he pulls out a gun and fires. The man is then seen struggling to get away.

MPD said the man has life-threatening injuries.

As seen in the video, Matthews calmly puts his hat back on and leaves the scene after firing shots.

Mobile Police said a bystander was also struck, but that individual is expected to be okay.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the owner of Phat Tuesdays hours after the shooting Saturday. Rick Johnson says the violence in the community needs to come to an end.

“I’m heartbroken by it myself,” said Johnson. “You know, I’m an older guy and I hate to see these youngsters out here destroying each other and themselves.”

Matthews is being charged with two counts of assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

WKRG News 5 asked Mobile Police Department if this would be considered self-defense. MPD tells us the case will be discussed further during a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

