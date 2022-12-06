Read full article on original website
Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
The Justice Department asked the court to fine former President Trump after two more classified documents were found in his storage locker in Florida. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd discuss the judge’s reason for denying the request and how Trump could be forced to comply with the government’s subpoena. Dec. 11, 2022.
Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct
The Supreme Court is under scrutiny for alleged leaks, leaks that are seen as part of the orchestrated effort to influence the Court. Now Democrats are pushing for greater ethics regulations. Rep. David Cicilline joins us on this, and the landmark legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage being approved and sent to President Biden for his signature.Dec. 9, 2022.
Justice Jackson is smashing right-wing legal claims at Supreme Court hearings
It’s hard to forget Justice Samuel Alito’s flippant musings at oral arguments this week about Black shopping mall Santas and kids in Ku Klux Klan outfits. But it’s important to remember what prompted Alito to make a fool of himself: a hypothetical scenario posed by the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, that no one on the right had a good answer to. It arose in the first of two high-profile hearings this week that displayed Jackson’s knack for smashing spurious claims.
‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker
Chris Hayes: Two things remain unclear. First, we don't know if McCarthy actually has enough support from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House. And second, we have no idea what his or any other Republican's actual, tangible governing agenda would look like.Dec. 10, 2022.
Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory
Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the monumental Moore v. Harper case. The plaintiffs - Republican state legislators from North Carolina - are using the extremely fringey Independent State Legislature Theory to ask the Supreme Court for unfettered authority to set the rules for voting and elections. Judge J. Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge and a conservative, says it’s rare to be able to “devine what any justice, let alone the court, is thinking from their questions.” But after Wednesday’s arguments, he was left with “the clear impression that the Court as a whole has no appetite for the Independent State Legislature Theory.”Dec. 10, 2022.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna backs The Post, says Twitter was ‘wrong to censor newspapers’
The House Democrat who wrote to Twitter about his concerns the company was suppressing free speech after it blocked The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden said Sunday he’s open to holding hearings in Congress about press freedom. “It is wrong to censor newspapers. It is wrong to censor journalists,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The New York Post hasn’t written a kind thing about me in my six years in Congress. They’re a conservative-point-of-view paper,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you can stop publishing their pieces or articles or censor their journalists from...
Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found
Alex Wagner reports on the deadline official passing for Donald Trump to try to keep the idea of a special master alive in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and new searches turning up more classified documents with the DOJ asking that the judge hold Trump's team in contempt. Dec. 9, 2022.
Bernie Sanders blasts Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a 'corporate Democrat' who has 'sabotaged enormously important legislation'
Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Sinema's recent decision to leave the Democratic Party rested in her "political aspirations."
Rep. Swalwell on Trump docs case stonewalling: He's a 'legal terrorist'
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Congressman Eric Swalwell about the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, including new reporting from The Washington Post that the Justice Department is asking a judge to hold Trump’s office in contempt.Dec. 9, 2022.
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump
Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, and Executive Producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” John Heilemann discuss the January 6th Committee’s vital next steps, making criminal referralsDec. 9, 2022.
Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’
Former President Donald Trump is facing a myriad of legal issues on the horizon all while planning a presidential campaign for 2024. Psychologist and host of “The Mary Trump Show,” Mary Trump joins Ali Velshi to shed light on what’s going through the former president’s head and why so many past supporters of his are detaching themselves from the Trump brand. “There's always a transactional calculation being made. And a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore,” she said. However, Republicans turning their backs on him ahead of the next election could be trouble Mary Trump warns. “If they do go up against him in the primary, for example, he will burn it all down.”Dec. 11, 2022.
Rep. Swalwell calls out Sinema’s ‘tone deaf’ departure from the Democratic Party
Former impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell of California shares how he’s preparing for the House GOP’s laundry list of investigations and which Democrat he wants to replace the newly Independent Sen. Sinema. “This is the third political party she’s belonged to in about the past 15 years,” Rep. Swalwell says of the Arizona lawmaker.Dec. 11, 2022.
Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?
As Republicans are set to take over the House, there's been a growing chorus of party members who are trying to distance themselves from the former President. Plus, Kevin McCarthy and his math problem. Can he secure enough votes to be the next Speaker?Dec. 11, 2022.
Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case
In a dramatic escalation, the Department of Justice is pushing to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. This secret process first reported by The Washington post is a clear escalation from a frustrated team of prosecutors over Trump’s conduct in the process of returning classified documents. This dramatic move also signals Jack Smith, the new Special Counsel, is going on offense in this probe. It comes as Trump’s team found two more classified documents in Florida and the same day we learn the special master review is officially over. Mother Jones Washington Bureau Chief David Corn and Maya Wiley a former civil prosecutor in the famed SDNY join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Dec. 8, 2022.
Gay Nephew of GOP Representative: 'Gay Marriage is No Reason to Cry'
Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who cried while begging her colleagues not to support the Respect for Marriage Act, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss his reaction to his aunt's words and his work to end discriminatory practices at religious universities.Dec. 10, 2022.
Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure
A federal judge rejects the DOJ request to hold Trump in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. The contempt hearing reveals an aggressive approach from the new special counsel Jack Smith. It comes after at least two more classified documents were found in a Trump storage facility and turned over to the DOJ. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the judge's ruling saying the idea that no one is above the law and the subject doesn't matter is now "a fiction these days."Dec. 10, 2022.
DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor
DOJ is requesting the Trump team be held in contempt of court for failure to comply with their May subpoena. Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler joins Katie Phang to discuss. Dec. 10, 2022.
Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress
“I am worried,” says Rep. Maxine Waters on the next GOP-led Congress. “These are people who are not concerned about being successful. They’re concerned about trying to basically undo the Democratic Party, destroy the Democratic Party. And they are willing to do anything.”Dec. 10, 2022.
WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt
Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to reporting in the Washington Post that Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents caseDec. 8, 2022.
