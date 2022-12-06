Read full article on original website
Own This 4,208 Square Foot Custom Brick Home In Superior For Under $500,000
How much would you expect to pay for a 4,208-square-foot custom brick home that had a long list of features including an updated kitchen with a spacious breakfast bar and under-counter lighting, windows that have been updated to double-hung vinyl and a large dining room?. Built in 1948, the huge...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward
Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
WDIO-TV
CHUM is seeking donations from the community to help pour back into our community
If you have been in the grocery stores lately, you have probably seen their shelves stocked with food, and maybe sometimes they could be out of stock of an item. Well, a Northland food shelf is one having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. The people at the Chum food shelf...
FOX 21 Online
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
WDIO-TV
Lake View nurses withdraw strike notice, contract negotiations continue
The 18 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their unfair labor practice strike notice, as negotiations continue over a new contract. Lake View nurses’ contract expired on September 30, 2022. The MNA Lake View Nurse Negotiation Team...
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
northernnewsnow.com
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell...
Memories Of My Dad Being Santa at Goldfine’s in Duluth + Mariner Mall in Superior
Every year, the arrival of Santa is a big deal because it really announces that the Christmas season is here. Kids get really excited as their parents get them in line to tell him what they want and to get a treat and a picture. I should say most kids, as there are those who treat a visit with Santa with screams and tears one usually reserves for the dentist.
WDIO-TV
Police: No foul play suspected in Fraser Shipyard death
UPDATE: While the investigation of the death at Fraser Shipyards remains open and awaits results of the autopsy, the Superior Police Department does not suspect foul play. The call came in just before noon on Monday December 5, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. Police, fire, and a Mayo Clinic ambulance responded.
WDIO-TV
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth
Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Light snow Saturday, more to come
Today will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low thirties. An east wind of 5-10 mph will have gusts up to 15 mph. Patchy fog is likely in the morning, clearing by noon. Light snow with freezing drizzle is possible late tonight. Snow will continue into Saturday. The...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
katcountry989.com
17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Theft Of Birch From Land Belonging To Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Steven Turner on criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn which resulted in over $70,000 in damages and losses for the County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
