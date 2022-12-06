ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple, WI

Duluth's Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward

Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
DULUTH, MN
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
DULUTH, MN
Lake View nurses withdraw strike notice, contract negotiations continue

The 18 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their unfair labor practice strike notice, as negotiations continue over a new contract. Lake View nurses’ contract expired on September 30, 2022. The MNA Lake View Nurse Negotiation Team...
TWO HARBORS, MN
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income

Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
DULUTH, MN
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell...
SUPERIOR, WI
Police: No foul play suspected in Fraser Shipyard death

UPDATE: While the investigation of the death at Fraser Shipyards remains open and awaits results of the autopsy, the Superior Police Department does not suspect foul play. The call came in just before noon on Monday December 5, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. Police, fire, and a Mayo Clinic ambulance responded.
SUPERIOR, WI
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth

Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
DULUTH, MN
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
CARLTON, MN
Sabrina Ullman: Light snow Saturday, more to come

Today will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low thirties. An east wind of 5-10 mph will have gusts up to 15 mph. Patchy fog is likely in the morning, clearing by noon. Light snow with freezing drizzle is possible late tonight. Snow will continue into Saturday. The...
PINE COUNTY, MN
17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
DULUTH, MN
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN

