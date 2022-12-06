ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

3d ago

Monogamy, abstinence and condoms work. I can't believe the chances people take with their health.

MunchieRedEyes
3d ago

If you contract an STD then it's your fault. The same if you contract a baby. Deal with it.

WRDW-TV

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

‘We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help’: Georgia mother pleads with community to assist disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Gabriel Wentz is one of five children who has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions throughout his life. The 22-year-old is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently undergoing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.  According to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE

