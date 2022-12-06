ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There’s no place like Tampa’: Tampa Bay welcomes entire town of Tampa, Kansas

By Kaycee Sloan
abc27 News
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.

With the help of Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines, the town’s entire population of 100, was invited to visit Tampa. On Monday, 95 of the residents touchdown in sunny Florida.

Upon their arrival, the city’s new guests were welcomed to Tampa International Airport with multiple signs, one of them reading “there is no place like Tampa,” nodding to the iconic movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’ that’s set in Kansas.

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

According to a press release, the small rural town of Tampa, Kansas, has just 24 businesses including a fitness center, a hair salon, a few restaurants, and a construction center to name a few.

To compare, Tampa Bay has a population of around 3 million people, with multiple outdoor activities, roller coasters, and plenty of things to do to stay busy year-round.

TPA shared on its Twitter page that the entire town will spend its week exploring the city.

While here, the fellow Tampa residents will indulge in all things Florida and Tampa Bay including trips to the zoo, aquarium, history and art centers, eating at Tampa’s best dining spots, and of course, walking along the Tampa Riverwalk.

