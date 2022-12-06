ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?

By Clint Pasillas
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCUBS_0jYfzPK300

Andrew Friedman talks about two fan favorites among Dodgers fans.

SAN DIEGO - Monday has been a busy day for news and rumors around Major League Baseball. Two of the top free agents on the market inked monster deals with new clubs and the noise surrounding Aaron Judge's name has gotten louder.

But Dodgers fans are still on the outside looking in when it comes to substantial news.

Yes, the team is linked to every important player on the free agent market , but almost exclusively because they're the Dodgers. And the Dodgers are in on everyone.

The biggest news out of the winter meetings in San Diego involving LA came from Andrew Friedman who said... a whole lot of words that didn't add up to much. The gut feeling from people out of Andrew's media scrum was that fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to the team spending a whole bunch of money this winter.

Something that falls in line with the narrative we've heard since the team's NLDS exit.

One topic of merit did involve a pair of former Dodgers near and dear to the hearts of fans. The status of free agents Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.

As it stands, the club is seemingly keeping the door open for the two veterans but Bellinger is more likely to leave and sign with another team.

The Justin Turner comment echoes what the veteran third baseman said on local radio a few weeks ago. He's willing to wait and see where things shake out payroll-wise before hopefully finding a contract amount that is fair to return to the boys in blue.

So, not too much earth-shattering going on for Dodgers fans at the moment...

At least Clayton Kershaw's contract became official.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Cody Bellinger will regain MVP form with Cubs

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees

Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market

The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dodgers’ competition for Justin Turner heating up

The Los Angeles Dodgers already lost a big piece early in the NFL offseason, as Trea Turner departed for the Philadelphia Phillies. The star shortstop was sought-after by many teams, but in the end, he decided to spurn LA for Philly. Now, another member of their infield is being poached by rival teams: Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers

Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy