Memphis, TN

‘Part of the DNA will be DEI at BlueOval City’

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are front and center of hiring at BlueOval City, Ford Motor Company prepares to open its s new mega plant in Stanton, Tennessee, in 2025. “Around the BlueOval City project, our goal is to have the workforce be reflective of the community where we’re located,” said Alison Nelson, Ford’s director of DEI Strategies and Program Planning.
