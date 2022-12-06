The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.

16 HOURS AGO