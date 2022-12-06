Read full article on original website
Old fat man
3d ago
see this is what happens when you've got everything on computer why don't you put desk up of all that stuff and keep it somewhere where you still got all your stuff when you need it that's what's wrong with the world today they hadn't got sense enough to do that and there are school so they're going to pay out all that
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
KTLO
FBI Little Rock warns consumers of holiday fraud
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.
KATV
Interim superintendent said 'our lesson's learned' in response to fake shooting video
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A video that implied teachers' children were killed in a fake school shooting was phrased as a 'misjudgment' by the Prairie Grover interim superintendent on Friday. According to our content partners at 40/29 News, the video begins with a message about an event that is...
Arkansas hoping incentives help with law enforcement shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies across the country have been facing staffing shortages and it's something that the departments here in Central Arkansas have been dealing with too. "We've got to do something to change our way of thinking and to let people let officers know,...
Kait 8
Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250K to hackers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A central Arkansas school district is moving forward after hackers breached its system, holding critical information hostage. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to the hackers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. President Greg...
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
KATV
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
KTLO
Hot Springs woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A Hot Springs woman was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs. According...
KATV
Pulaski County election data proves that only 20 percent of eligible people voted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County election data shows that only 20 percent of eligible and registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's general election runoff. The reason for the low voter turnout may be voter-unfriendly polling availability, particularly for early voting. Even though they've won their respective races,...
Robberies in Conway decreased by half this year despite rise in homicides
CONWAY, Ark. — New reports from Conway police showed that there have been seven homicides in the city this year— which comes after zero murders last year. City officials explained that people should still feel safe in their city, and there's a lot more to security than just a single statistic.
Majority of incumbents lose in Pulaski County runoff mayoral elections
Several cities in Pulaski County will have new faces in the mayor’s offices in January after the Dec. 6 runoffs.
KATV
England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
KATV
Low voter turnout helps unseat all 4 incumbent mayors in Pulaski County runoff election
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All four incumbent mayors within Pulaski County who were fighting for reelection in a runoff on Tuesday lost. According to the county election commission, Sherwood Mayor Virginia Hillman Young was defeated by Councilwoman Mary Jo Heye-Townsell. Heye-Townsell secured 54 percent of the over 5,000 votes...
Little Rock man accuses Pulaski County Deputy of taking no action in recent shooting
A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.
KATV
Half a million dollars from Little Rock City budget to go to an ambassador program
The City of Little rock passed a resolution on Tuesday to allocate half a million dollars of the city budget toward an ambassador program. In an email addressed to the mayor, city board and city manager, provided to KATV News, more than 30 businesses downtown championed funding for the ambassador program.
KATV
Community Action Program for Central Arkansas hosts a student market
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas announced Tuesday there will be a student market held over winter break. According to CAPCA, this market will be at 707 Robins St. Suite 120 Outreach Building in Conway. Student households grades kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Domestic Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12082022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Here’s what happened with the barking dog ordinance in the County meeting Dec 6th
We had a lot of interest this week in a potential ordinance regarding barking dogs. It was discussed in a Saline County committee on Tuesday, December 6th, so we wanted to update you on what happened. And after that, you can take the anonymous poll about your opinion. Look for the orange words.
mysaline.com
Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
