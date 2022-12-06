ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

18-year-old charged with attempted murder after Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Sunday in Conway, according to police. Messiah Gaskins, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Charges likely after deadly head-on crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is ongoing and charges are likely after a fatal head-on crash in Lumberton in November. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive on NC 41 south. The driver of a...
LUMBERTON, NC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer. A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC

