wpde.com
Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder after Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Sunday in Conway, according to police. Messiah Gaskins, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long […]
WMBF
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
wpde.com
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
wpde.com
Charges likely after deadly head-on crash in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is ongoing and charges are likely after a fatal head-on crash in Lumberton in November. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive on NC 41 south. The driver of a...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
WMBF
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
WMBF
Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer. A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.
WMBF
‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death. Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in...
wpde.com
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
wpde.com
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
wpde.com
Person airlifted to hospital following Robeson County shooting: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A person had to be airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to deputies. No word on the victim’s condition. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
