GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball loses 38-27 to Prairie Central in TCC Tournament semifinals
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 38-27 to Prairie Central in the Twin County Conference tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Tristan Wooton led GCMS (9-2) in scoring with eight points while Tucker Mueller had seven points and Reed Tompkins had five points. The Falcons will play Watseka for third place in the tournament on Thursday.
PBL boys basketball loses 48-42 to Watseka in overtime
WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 48-42 to Watseka in overtime on Tuesday. Noah Steriner finished the game with 14 points, including nine in a fourth quarter in which PBL (2-4) outscored Watseka 16-14 to force overtime. Jeremiah Ager scored the Panthers’ lone two overtime points, en route to finishing with three points, as Watseka outscored PBL 8-2 in the overtime period.
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball ends season in sectionals
PARIS – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 40-21 to Paris Crestwood in the IESA Class 2A Paris Crestwood Sectional on Wednesday. Lilyan Sizemore finished the game with nine points for GCMS (22-1) while Payton Alley had four points, Josie Kleist and Avery Hyatt each had three points and Brilee Little had two points. Crestwood improved to 23-0 with its win.
Obituary: Linda Cox
Linda Diane Cox, 70 of rural Rantoul, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton with Rev. Robert Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Paxton Police Blotter (Dec. 9, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Paxton police received a report at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, that a semi-trailer struck two poles while backing up in the lot of the Paxton Auto Laundry, 580 S. Cherry St., and then left the scene.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes
Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
State Sen. Scott Bennett hospitalized; governor issues statement
CHAMPAIGN — In response to the hospitalization of state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement Thursday:. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are keeping Scott, Stacy and his entire family and community in our prayers.”
SAFE-T Act lawsuits to proceed despite recent amendment to law
KANKAKEE — Despite amendments to the state’s SAFE-T Act being passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently, Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Thursday that he and dozens of other state’s attorneys across the state are proceeding with lawsuits they filed against the governor and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul challenging the law’s constitutionality and seeking an injunction to prevent the Jan. 1 implementation of its provisions to end the use of cash bail.
