WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
wpde.com
Lack of land & no interstate causes big businesses to overlook Horry County, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Following Tuesday's announcement of a Japanese battery company bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Florence County, many residents of Horry County were left wondering why a company of that size doesn’t set up shop on the Grand Strand. Sandy Davis, president of the...
wpde.com
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
wpde.com
16-year-olds involved in Scotland County car chase ending in crash, police say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started in Laurinburg ended in a crash Thursday night near Skyway Church Road and Airbase Road in Scotland County, according to an official. Several members of the community said a car hit a utility pole and some homes are without power.
wpde.com
Charges likely after deadly head-on crash in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is ongoing and charges are likely after a fatal head-on crash in Lumberton in November. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive on NC 41 south. The driver of a...
wpde.com
Some cars damaged after facade of Florence building comes tumbling down
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A decorative facade fell Thursday night from one of the buildings in downtown Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a few cars received minor damage but no one was injured. Police have the area blocked off for the...
WMBF
Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer. A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.
wpde.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
wpde.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
wpde.com
2 former Darlington Co. corrections officers charged with misconduct, possessing marijuana
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two former Darlington County corrections officers have been charged after being found with drugs. Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 and Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, first offense. On...
Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
wpde.com
Man's death ruled accidental during Darlington Co. coroner inquest
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee conducted an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey Tuesday night. A jury ruled his death an accident. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. During the inquisition,...
WMBF
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Gun seized from student’s vehicle at Scotland County High School, principal says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized Tuesday during the search of a student’s vehicle at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith. The search came after a school employee notified administrators about a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource immediately an investigation that led to […]
