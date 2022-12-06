Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
It is not the states burden to keep people from using drugs, nor is it the parents or schools or society. It is the choice of an INDIVIDUAL to do drugs. (after everyone in the world says "don't do drugs")
Reply(2)
12
Kathryn Messenger
3d ago
I lost my son last year. It doesn't matter how you loose a child, it still hurts. My heart goes out to you and thank you for making a difference.
Reply
9
peace maker
3d ago
I buried my son in September 2022, fentenal poisoning. Close the southern border. American's are dying, and this regime does nothing. Vote RED ♥️
Reply(2)
5
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
YAHOO!
Survivor of mass shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested
KINGFISHER — The survivor of the mass shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation into the legality of the operation. Yifei Lin, 44, is accused of conspiring to commit fraud against the state and illegally manufacturing and trafficking marijuana. He is listed in state records as a 25% owner of the farm 15 miles west of Hennessey.
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
okcfox.com
Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
More than 1,800 marijuana plants seized at illegal grow operation in Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's Office said it seized 1,800 marijuana plants on Wednesday at an illegal grow operation in Blanchard. Authorities said it marked the second time that an illegal grow facility was shut down at the location this year. Deputies who executed the search...
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
okcfox.com
OCSO files search warrant for evidence related to Deer Creek teacher case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office filed a search warrant on Wednesday for evidence connected to the Deer Creek teacher who was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Sarah Hull-Degroat is accused of having communications with a student through Google Docs that was sexual in...
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
okcfox.com
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,232,202. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 660. The Oklahoma State Department...
okcfox.com
Man injured in officer-invovled shooting with Oklahoma City police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured Thursday in an officer-involved shooting with Oklahoma City police. It happened in the area of N. Pennsylvania between I-40 & NW 5th Street. Police said four officers discharged their weapon at a suspect who was walking around with a gun. Police...
okcfox.com
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
okcfox.com
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
Comments / 40