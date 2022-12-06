ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

guest
3d ago

It is not the states burden to keep people from using drugs, nor is it the parents or schools or society. It is the choice of an INDIVIDUAL to do drugs. (after everyone in the world says "don't do drugs")

Kathryn Messenger
3d ago

I lost my son last year. It doesn't matter how you loose a child, it still hurts. My heart goes out to you and thank you for making a difference.

peace maker
3d ago

I buried my son in September 2022, fentenal poisoning. Close the southern border. American's are dying, and this regime does nothing. Vote RED ♥️

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
YAHOO!

Survivor of mass shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested

KINGFISHER — The survivor of the mass shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation into the legality of the operation. Yifei Lin, 44, is accused of conspiring to commit fraud against the state and illegally manufacturing and trafficking marijuana. He is listed in state records as a 25% owner of the farm 15 miles west of Hennessey.
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
okcfox.com

Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
okcfox.com

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
okcfox.com

Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
okcfox.com

Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
