6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Cypress Lawn Arboretum is a tribute to San Francisco’s beloved Monterey cypress
"The tree literally gave roots and ground to the establishment of the city."
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
San Francisco restaurant Flour + Water to sell dried pasta at Whole Foods
"We wanted to not be this crazy high-end niche pasta," said the restaurant's co-chef.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
SFGate
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
San Francisco tech ‘decacorn’ Plaid lays off a fifth of staff
Plaid was valued at over $13 billion last April.
4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
marinlocalnews.com
Peter Arnott put his stamp on Marin
Peter Arnott, who passed away last month at age 90, left an indelible stamp on Sausalito. A native of Palo Alto, Peter met his wife Ann while both were employed in Tokyo. After they married and had a son, David, they relocated to Sausalito, a move that benefitted them and this town enormously.
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
travelnoire.com
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
sfstandard.com
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
San Franciscans 'appalled' at New York Times crossword error
It's like saying the LIRR is New York's metro.
The daring stunt that shut down the Bay Bridge in Brendan Fraser's ‘Bedazzled’
San Francisco was the backdrop to Brendan Fraser's romantic comedy "Bedazzled."
