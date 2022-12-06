Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Cleveland Pulls Away to Defeat Howard 63-37
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland Blue Raiders built a 12 point halftime lead against Howard before pulling away for a 63-37 victory. With the win Cleveland stays undefeated in the district with a 3-0 district mark.
WDEF
Mocs Wrestling Set to Host 2nd Ranked Iowa
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night! The Bay City Rollers knew this day would come. We’re almost a month into the 2022-23 Chattanooga Mocs wrestling season, and it’s finally here. The home opener takes center stage under the lights at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs didn’t shirk…didn’t mince words…didn’t look for...
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WDEF
Leaf collection truck overturns in Hixson, driver trapped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters had to get the driver out of a leaf-blowing truck that overturned this morning in Hixson. The wreck happened at in a neighborhood on Gadd Road. The truck hit a pole and then turned on its side in a ditch. The driver was pinned...
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Saving Industrial History
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erin Ryan and Carolyn Runyon work in the Special Collections Department at UTC. The department is home to a lot of old pictures. Old documents. Many deal with the labor history of Chattanooga. A good number have been digitized and are on line. But many are not.
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
WDEF
Man charged with coming to rural Alabama to buy vehicles with fake money
POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – Police have arrested a man in Kentucky on charges that he bought vehicles in Alabama with fake money. Christopher Gregory was taken into custody in Kentucky and charged with drug and forgery counts. Police in Powell, Alabama say Gregory scammed residents in DeKalb County buy...
WDEF
Sheriff: Suspect steals a kayak at Blyther Ferry to make his escape
DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The search is on for a suspect that authorities tried to arrest in the Blythe Ferry area. The suspect was wanted in another jurisdiction. TWRA officers and the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office tied to arrest the subject at the old ferry landing. But the...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
WDEF
Chattanooga veteran honors, remembers Pearl Harbor attack
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Today marks the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor here in the United States — “a day that will live in infamy.”. Retired Navy Capt. Mickey McCamish was born in 1942 — one year after the tragic events unfolded. McCamish says the impact of...
WDEF
Rock The Riverfront returns next year with Los Trompos
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The River City Company announces that Rock The Riverfront will return next spring. The month long celebration on the Chattanooga Green debuted last year with the interactive seesaw art installation, Impulse. More than 30,000 Chattanoogans came down to ride the giant seesaws and enjoy other activities.
WDEF
TBI charges 4 in McMinnville arson conspiracy case
MCMINNVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI says four suspects have been charged with setting a fire at a home in McMinnville. It happened in July at a home on McGregor Road. Janice Stokes has been charged with Insurance Fraud and Aggravated Arson. The three other suspects, Devin Blake Miller,...
WDEF
Murray administrator resigns one week after arrest
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – An official in the Murray County school system has resigned after her arrest last week. Rachelle Terry was arrested last week. She faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation after investigators said she had a relationship with a student. Terry also faces charges of...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Unum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 10,000 people work at Unum, headquartered right here in downtown Chattanooga. The multi-billion dollar insurance company also offers good salaries and benefits for those employees. Unum talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “At Unum, our purpose is...
WDEF
Dade County looking for suspect who stole a deputy’s vehicle
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A suspect managed to escape arrest earlier today by stealing a Dade County Patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was already in custody in back of the vehicle, when the deputy got out. Officials say the suspect forced himself through a petition...
WDEF
Local organization provides gifts for local Angel Tree kids
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Chattanooga Echelon sprinted into the Signal Mountain Walmart today to shop for kids on their Salvation Army Angel Tree. The organization recently raised five thousand dollars through its fifth annual Run for Reason campaign. Area businesses and churches all donated to ensure every child...
WDEF
Hyatt Hotel clears zoning hurdle for Main Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A city zoning board passed a plan on Thursday for the first Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga. It will be one of the first Caption by Hyatt brand hotels. Developers 3H Group based in Chattanooga (Moxy Chattanooga) want to build it at 105 W. Main Street, which is now an empty lot near Feed Table and Tavern.
WDEF
Urban League announces the largest gift anyone has ever given them
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Giving Pledge has landed a windfall for a local organization. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott took the pledge for billionaires to give most of their wealth away to good causes. As part of that pledge, he has given $2.4 million to the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.
Comments / 0