Rochester, MN

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
RAEDI is helping people start businesses and stay in business in the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., known as RAEDI, now operates out of the Minnesota Bio Business Development Center in downtown Rochester. RAEDI joined forces with the Small Business Development Center and other area groups to set up a one stop shop there with one thing in common. They are focused on helping people start businesses and stay in business.
Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign. “The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”
Nearly 300 ash trees slated for removal in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city will soon begin marking trees for removal due to the emerald ash borer. Albert Lea Tree Service has taken the contract to remove ash trees classified as substandard. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over.
New events announced for Paint the Town Pink 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is announcing the schedule for Paint the Town Pink 2023. The annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Institute will include several new events:. ● January 8 - Greater Mower County PTTP Event. ● January 10 - Business After Hours at...
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
Coin Drive to Help Struggling Families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is hosting a coin drive to help families struggling with food insecurity. All of the donations in Rochester will go toward Channel One Regional Food Bank. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is matching contributions up to $25,000. You don't even have to be a member of the credit union to donate. Billie Packer, the branch manager at the Rochester location, said she's been looking forward to this drive.
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
Rochester hotel to hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - EVEN Hotel is hosting a "Stock the House" fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. The event will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm at 101 11th Avenue SW and admission will be to bring an item off the house wish list or a cash donation for the house.
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
