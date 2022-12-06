Read full article on original website
Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
Rising cost of doing business in Rochester has one property owner concerned about his store's future
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's new tax levy of 6.85% in 2023 has Bruce Struve, the owner of Struve's Paint and Decorating, worried about the future of his business in the city. Struve's Paint and Decorating was opened in 1947 by Struve's dad, Ken. For the last 50 years, Struve has carried his...
Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
Residents in Rochester spend Friday morning digging out their driveways and sidewalks
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota got hit with a large wintry mix which means many people spent time digging out their car, sidewalks and driveways. For some it was the first time bringing out the snow blower for use this season. Others are shoveling their sidewalks to keep people walking...
RAEDI is helping people start businesses and stay in business in the new year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., known as RAEDI, now operates out of the Minnesota Bio Business Development Center in downtown Rochester. RAEDI joined forces with the Small Business Development Center and other area groups to set up a one stop shop there with one thing in common. They are focused on helping people start businesses and stay in business.
Rochester Public Schools celebrates opening of new pool at Century High School
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Rochester Public School Board and other RPS staff celebrated the grand opening of Century High School's new pool with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The pool was the last item to be constructed from the district's 2019 referendum. The Rochester Swim Club said in a...
Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign
AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign. “The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”
Nearly 300 ash trees slated for removal in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city will soon begin marking trees for removal due to the emerald ash borer. Albert Lea Tree Service has taken the contract to remove ash trees classified as substandard. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over.
New events announced for Paint the Town Pink 2023
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is announcing the schedule for Paint the Town Pink 2023. The annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Institute will include several new events:. ● January 8 - Greater Mower County PTTP Event. ● January 10 - Business After Hours at...
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
Coin Drive to Help Struggling Families
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is hosting a coin drive to help families struggling with food insecurity. All of the donations in Rochester will go toward Channel One Regional Food Bank. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is matching contributions up to $25,000. You don't even have to be a member of the credit union to donate. Billie Packer, the branch manager at the Rochester location, said she's been looking forward to this drive.
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are heading to the Xcel Energy Center for Disney on Ice, keep an eye out for "The Little Mermaid". Thursday night was opening night and the Med City's own Sarah Santee is performing as Princess Ariel. The John Marshall graduate was part of the Rochester...
'Bus Ladies' head to Austin for annual holiday tradition at Sterling Pharmacy in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year tradition continued Thursday in Austin. A bus load of women from the Twin Cities, Rochester, and other places in southeastern Minnesota traveled to Austin to not only do some holiday shopping, but mainly to visit a local family-owned drug store. “This is so good for...
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
Rochester hotel to hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House
ROCHESTER, Minn. - EVEN Hotel is hosting a "Stock the House" fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. The event will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm at 101 11th Avenue SW and admission will be to bring an item off the house wish list or a cash donation for the house.
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
