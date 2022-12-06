ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

wnky.com

Website threat targets local schools, superintendents talk safety decisions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local authorities and the FBI are investigating an anonymous post threatening Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School as well as Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The violent threat against students came in through a Lexington-based website Wednesday...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PTSD seminar to be held for local first responders

BOWLING GREEN Ky. – Many may face PTSD this week with the approaching anniversary of the December tornadoes. For first responders, this incident and many others can hit close to home. This Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be a PTSD seminar at 9 a.m. for first responders and dispatchers...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path

For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP Shop with a Trooper helps fulfill Christmas wishes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Meijer store in Bowling Green, Kentucky State Police from Post 3 shopped with kids for the holiday season. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy told News 40 there were about 50 kids and 19 families shopping with them on the night of Dec. 8. Priddy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGFD responds to fire at Sugar Maple Square shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple units from the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at Sugar Maple Square last night. Around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, the Bowling Green Fire Department received several calls about a structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. Battalion 1, Truck 1,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – LUNA

For today’s Pet of the Day, we met the sweetest pit, Luna! This adventurous pup loves to explore and would be a perfect hiking companion. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this special girl or any other available shelter animal on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash

ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash

ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Police arrest man after woman wounded by gunshot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After over a week of investigating, police have arrested a man they say is suspected in an assault. Thursday morning, a nine-day long investigation led Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to search for Thomas Price at a residence on West 13th Ave. Last week,...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

