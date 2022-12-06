Read full article on original website
Website threat targets local schools, superintendents talk safety decisions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local authorities and the FBI are investigating an anonymous post threatening Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School as well as Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The violent threat against students came in through a Lexington-based website Wednesday...
PTSD seminar to be held for local first responders
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – Many may face PTSD this week with the approaching anniversary of the December tornadoes. For first responders, this incident and many others can hit close to home. This Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be a PTSD seminar at 9 a.m. for first responders and dispatchers...
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path
For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
KSP Shop with a Trooper helps fulfill Christmas wishes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Meijer store in Bowling Green, Kentucky State Police from Post 3 shopped with kids for the holiday season. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy told News 40 there were about 50 kids and 19 families shopping with them on the night of Dec. 8. Priddy...
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
Rian’s Fatted Calf rebuilds and reflects recovery approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When December’s deadly tornadoes struck almost one year ago, Bowling Green’s beloved Rian’s Fatted Calf lay destroyed in the aftermath. “When the tornado came it was very surreal,” said owner Rian Barefoot. “I was just blown away by what had happened.”
BG City Commissioners approve $4M plan to tackle causes, needs in homelessness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After Bowling Green mayor Todd Alcott presented a $4 million proposal last month to help the community’s homeless population, the proposal has been approved as of Dec. 6. Around $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds will be invested to assist local people facing...
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Bowling Green Young Professionals Fundraiser!
On today’s segment of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Lincoln Skaggs! He told us about a fundraiser to benefit foster children. You can help sponsor a foster child & family for the evening or make a monetary donation. When you sponsor a child they will get to enjoy free skating, games and pizza for the evening!
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
Light the Path illuminates tornado path for 17 minutes in honor of lost lives
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-On Sunday, you are invited to participate in a community light vigil which will illuminate the path of the 2021 December tornadoes. This Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped through our community. Everyone is encouraged to gather together and shine...
BGFD responds to fire at Sugar Maple Square shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple units from the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at Sugar Maple Square last night. Around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, the Bowling Green Fire Department received several calls about a structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. Battalion 1, Truck 1,...
Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
Local boy can finally skate with older brother thanks to adaptive sleds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time ever, 11-year-old Jonah Bemiss is finally able to skate with his older brother. “It’s fun being on the ice,” said Jonah. This is thanks to Parks and Rec’s adaptive sleds. “It’s good to finally have him on the ice with me...
PET OF THE DAY – LUNA
For today’s Pet of the Day, we met the sweetest pit, Luna! This adventurous pup loves to explore and would be a perfect hiking companion. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this special girl or any other available shelter animal on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
Police arrest man after woman wounded by gunshot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After over a week of investigating, police have arrested a man they say is suspected in an assault. Thursday morning, a nine-day long investigation led Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to search for Thomas Price at a residence on West 13th Ave. Last week,...
