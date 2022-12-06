ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

KSP Shop with a Trooper helps fulfill Christmas wishes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Meijer store in Bowling Green, Kentucky State Police from Post 3 shopped with kids for the holiday season. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy told News 40 there were about 50 kids and 19 families shopping with them on the night of Dec. 8. Priddy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPECIAL – The Nutcracker

For today’s Sunrise Special, we met with Ava Coffman and Norbe Risco from an upcoming Nutcracker performance! You can view this local performance at Van Meter Hall on WKU’s campus this weekend on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm. For more information about this event, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – LUNA

For today’s Pet of the Day, we met the sweetest pit, Luna! This adventurous pup loves to explore and would be a perfect hiking companion. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this special girl or any other available shelter animal on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PTSD seminar to be held for local first responders

BOWLING GREEN Ky. – Many may face PTSD this week with the approaching anniversary of the December tornadoes. For first responders, this incident and many others can hit close to home. This Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be a PTSD seminar at 9 a.m. for first responders and dispatchers...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGFD responds to fire at Sugar Maple Square shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple units from the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at Sugar Maple Square last night. Around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, the Bowling Green Fire Department received several calls about a structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. Battalion 1, Truck 1,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
NORTONVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Website threat targets local schools, superintendents talk safety decisions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local authorities and the FBI are investigating an anonymous post threatening Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School as well as Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The violent threat against students came in through a Lexington-based website Wednesday...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

