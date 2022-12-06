Read full article on original website
wnky.com
KSP Shop with a Trooper helps fulfill Christmas wishes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Meijer store in Bowling Green, Kentucky State Police from Post 3 shopped with kids for the holiday season. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy told News 40 there were about 50 kids and 19 families shopping with them on the night of Dec. 8. Priddy...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Bowling Green Young Professionals Fundraiser!
On today’s segment of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Lincoln Skaggs! He told us about a fundraiser to benefit foster children. You can help sponsor a foster child & family for the evening or make a monetary donation. When you sponsor a child they will get to enjoy free skating, games and pizza for the evening!
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPECIAL – The Nutcracker
For today’s Sunrise Special, we met with Ava Coffman and Norbe Risco from an upcoming Nutcracker performance! You can view this local performance at Van Meter Hall on WKU’s campus this weekend on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm. For more information about this event, click here.
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
wnky.com
Local boy can finally skate with older brother thanks to adaptive sleds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time ever, 11-year-old Jonah Bemiss is finally able to skate with his older brother. “It’s fun being on the ice,” said Jonah. This is thanks to Parks and Rec’s adaptive sleds. “It’s good to finally have him on the ice with me...
wnky.com
Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – LUNA
For today’s Pet of the Day, we met the sweetest pit, Luna! This adventurous pup loves to explore and would be a perfect hiking companion. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this special girl or any other available shelter animal on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
PTSD seminar to be held for local first responders
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – Many may face PTSD this week with the approaching anniversary of the December tornadoes. For first responders, this incident and many others can hit close to home. This Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be a PTSD seminar at 9 a.m. for first responders and dispatchers...
wnky.com
BGFD responds to fire at Sugar Maple Square shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple units from the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at Sugar Maple Square last night. Around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, the Bowling Green Fire Department received several calls about a structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. Battalion 1, Truck 1,...
wnky.com
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
wnky.com
BG City Commissioners approve $4M plan to tackle causes, needs in homelessness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After Bowling Green mayor Todd Alcott presented a $4 million proposal last month to help the community’s homeless population, the proposal has been approved as of Dec. 6. Around $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds will be invested to assist local people facing...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
spectrumnews1.com
Western Kentucky University transforms an old mall into an innovation hub
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sam Ford has focused on innovating organizations for many years. Now, he’s working with Western Kentucky University to transform the Bowling Green Mall — the first-ever mall in the city. But unlike its predecessor, this re-imagined space doesn’t have retail stores. The 20-acre...
wnky.com
Website threat targets local schools, superintendents talk safety decisions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local authorities and the FBI are investigating an anonymous post threatening Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School as well as Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The violent threat against students came in through a Lexington-based website Wednesday...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wnky.com
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
wnky.com
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
