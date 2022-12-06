Read full article on original website
WDEF
Local organization provides gifts for local Angel Tree kids
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Chattanooga Echelon sprinted into the Signal Mountain Walmart today to shop for kids on their Salvation Army Angel Tree. The organization recently raised five thousand dollars through its fifth annual Run for Reason campaign. Area businesses and churches all donated to ensure every child...
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
WDEF
Rock The Riverfront returns next year with Los Trompos
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The River City Company announces that Rock The Riverfront will return next spring. The month long celebration on the Chattanooga Green debuted last year with the interactive seesaw art installation, Impulse. More than 30,000 Chattanoogans came down to ride the giant seesaws and enjoy other activities.
Albany Herald
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WDEF
Chattanooga veteran honors, remembers Pearl Harbor attack
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Today marks the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor here in the United States — “a day that will live in infamy.”. Retired Navy Capt. Mickey McCamish was born in 1942 — one year after the tragic events unfolded. McCamish says the impact of...
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan
Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
WTVC
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. The fire left the...
WTVC
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
wrganews.com
Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday at 7 PM
Thursday night is Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade: The theme for this year is “Christmas in Candy Land.” The parade is set to begin at 7 PM. The parade will feature a wide variety of floats, marching bands, vintage cars, tractors, and more. At 6:30 PM, local school choruses will begin caroling along the parade route, which stretches just over a half mile between Line Street and Oak Street.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
WDEF
Urban League announces the largest gift anyone has ever given them
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Giving Pledge has landed a windfall for a local organization. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott took the pledge for billionaires to give most of their wealth away to good causes. As part of that pledge, he has given $2.4 million to the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
WATE
Sheriff responds to lawsuit
The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
