Dansville, MI

Basketball roundup: Dansville, Laingsburg girls remain unbeaten, Waverly boys win opener

By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

ELSIE - Megan Zeitz had a game-high 16 points while helping the Dansville girls basketball team remain unbeaten with a 42-33 nonleague win over Ovid-Elsie.

Elizabeth Carpenter added 12 points and Kourtney Mack scored 11 for the Aggies, who built a 25-6 advantage in the opening half while improving to 3-0. Ava Bates picked up 13 points and Evalyn Cole added nine points for Ovid-Elsie (1-2).

LAINGSBURG 52, FULTON 31

MIDDLETON -- Ellie Baynes notched a triple-double with 24 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a nonleague road win over Fulton. Ella Merrell chipped in 15 points and snagged four steals for Laingsburg (3-0). Kaya Canfield finished with a team-high 15 points and Sophia Akin added on nine points for the Pirates (0-2).  JV score: Fulton d. Laingsburg

BATH 42, DURAND 38

DURAND -- Maddilyn Johnson led the Bees with a team-high 11 points as Bath outlasted Durand for a nonleague win. Abby Smith picked up 10 points, Katie Ryals scored eight points and Annabelle Klusack hauled in eight rebounds for Bath.

OWOSSO 71, SWARTZ CREEK 24

SWARTZ CREEK -- Danica Dwyer led all scorers with 28 points to push the Trojans to a nonleague road victory over Swartz Creek. Peyton Spicer picked up 13 points and Skotti Ball-Dulley and Reese Thayer each added 10 points for Owosso.

CORUNNA 41, HOLLY 23

HOLLY -- Sydnie Gillett finished with a game-high 15 points to push the Cavaliers to a nonleague road win over Holly. Kira Patrick chipped in 11 points for Corunna.

BOYS

WAVERLY 76, DETROIT EDISON 49

DETROIT -- Deunte Phifer finished with a game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds and two blocks while helping the Warriors to a season-opening win. Keenan Harris added 16 points and Deonte Roberts had 15 points for Waverly. Darrius Welch added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks

CORUNNA 69, HOLLY 64

Braylon Socia had 29 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory. Peyton Termeer added 11 points and six assists and Dylan Quirk had seven points and 10 rebounds for Corunna, which had all 10 of its players score.

PERRY 42, MORRICE 29

PERRY -- D.J. Jenks led all scorers with 15 points to propel the Ramblers to a season-opening home win over Morrice. Jylon Peek chipped in 14 points for Perry. Oliver Long scored a team-high eight points and Travis Farrow added seven points for the Orioles.

JONESVILLE 55, CHARLOTTE 49 (OT)

CHARLOTTE -- Braden Hill finished with a team-high 18 points for the Orioles in a nonleague overtime loss to Jonesville. Cutler Brandt picked up 13 points and seven rebounds and Ben Buzzard pulled down 10 rebounds for Charlotte. JV score: Charlotte 62, Jonesville 20

