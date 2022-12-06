Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
KHBS
Several weekend holiday celebrations planned
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. ABC confirmed that the two cities can start selling alcohol on Sundays...
Eureka Springs wildlife refuge hoping bill to protect big cats held in captivity becomes law
The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has been hoping for something like the Big Cat Public Safety Act for nearly a decade.
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
KHBS
Prairie Grove school administrator calls fake school shooting video 'a misjudgment'
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove interim superintendent saysa video that implied teachers' children had been killed in a fake school shooting was a misjudgment. 40/29 News obtained a copy of the controversial video that was presented to Prairie Grove teachers. The video begins with a message about...
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
abc17news.com
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
chainstoreage.com
Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays
Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Arkansas deputies seen using excessive force in viral video have been fired
Two deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County, Arkansas, that went viral have been fired.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Washington Co. jail doctor who prescribed Ivermectin to inmates steps down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. On Monday, the Sheriff-elect informed the...
Washington County man facing 12-year prison sentence for drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Washington County man has reportedly been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, was pulled over for speeding by a Tontitown police officer on Oct. 22, 2021, according...
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Comments / 0