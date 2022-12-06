Read full article on original website
AmpSurf brings World Para Surfing Championships to Pismo Beach
The last day to watch the competition is Sunday.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
KSBW.com
Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them. If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of...
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
SLO church creates ‘welcome home kits’ for newly housed 40 Prado clients
40 Prado Homeless Services Center and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church teamed up to distribute boxes of essential items.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Daily 12-06-22 Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits hidden Calif. spot
If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees. That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly. And this is the perfect time to see them. After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. • BART made over $1M in fare revenue from your mistakes
More holiday events to choose from for the second weekend in a row
The Central Coast continues to celebrate holiday cheer for the second weekend in a row through various holiday festivities for the community to choose from.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade canceled
The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.
syvnews.com
Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos resumes dining hours ahead of February hotel reopening
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos is open and serving the public again, four years after it closed in late 2018. While only the bar and restaurant portion of the 6.5-acre property is operational at this time, plans to reopen the luxury resort are slated for February of 2023, said resort spokeswoman Courtney Perkins.
syvnews.com
Thirteen recruits graduate from Hancock College’s law enforcement academy in Lompoc
Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The graduating recruits of Class No. 22-124 gathered with their friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 830 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Twelve of the 13 recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
kclu.org
Gone with the wind! Three companies win bids for ocean wind power leases off San Luis Obispo County
Some companies are apparently huge believers in the potential for wind power to not only create green energy in the Tri-Counties, but also to be a big money maker. The three companies won bids with the federal government for three leases to build wind powered electrical generating facilities in the ocean off of the Central Coast.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
