Pismo Beach, CA

kcbx.org

Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California

Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 12-06-22 Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits hidden Calif. spot

If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees.  That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly. And this is the perfect time to see them. After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom.  • BART made over $1M in fare revenue from your mistakes
PISMO BEACH, CA
syvnews.com

Thirteen recruits graduate from Hancock College’s law enforcement academy in Lompoc

Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The graduating recruits of Class No. 22-124 gathered with their friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 830 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Twelve of the 13 recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA

