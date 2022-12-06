Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College Accuses UAJA of Overcharging Borough for Sewage Treatment, Files Counterclaims in Billing Dispute
Responding to a lawsuit filed by the University Area Joint Authority, State College accuses the Centre Region’s primary wastewater treatment facility of overcharging the borough by millions of dollars now and in the past, and improperly imposing new rates for wholesale sewage treatment. Attorneys from State College’s special counsel...
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Rise
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 12th consecutive week as new cases rose locally and statewide for the second straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask...
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Roll Past No. 17 Illinois 74-59
Penn State men’s basketball has long promised, with varying degrees of belief buttressing said promises, that the program is just a few bounces, shots and moments away from getting over the hump. That the Nittany Lions could join the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin in having viable football and men’s basketball programs at the same time.
State College Police Seeking Owners of Recovered Stolen Property
State College police said on Friday they are looking for the owners of several items that have been recovered during an investigation of multiple burglaries. Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered after police arrested John L. Weaver, 41, of State College, on felony trespass charges on Nov. 23, according to a news release.
Drought Watch Lifted for Centre County
A drought watch that had been in place for Centre County for more than three months was lifted on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Centre was among 15 counties that had the watch lifted by the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, joining Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin,...
Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths
Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
