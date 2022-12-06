Eight-man tag announced for Saturday's NJPW Strong

Bullet Club and Team Filthy will align in the main event.

An eight-man tag team bout headlines this week's NJPW Strong Detonation episode.

In the show's main event, Bullet Club and Team Filthy will align, as Bullet Club's Jay White and El Phantasmo tag with Team Filthy's West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) against Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay, and Alan Angels.

Also set for Saturday, Christopher Daniels will take on LA Dojo's The DKC in singles competition.

In Saturday's opening contest, veteran Kenny King will be in action against Gregory Sharpe.

Strong's Detonation episodes were taped Sunday, November 20 in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood.

Here is this week's lineup:

NJPW Strong Detonation, Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World --