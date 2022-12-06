Fabiano: It’s time to remember the good now days

“I puked on Mommy.” This wasn’t the perfect start to a conversation with my granddaughter, but it did put a smile on my face. In fact, it was the first smile I enjoyed for quite a few weeks.

It’s been a tough end for 2022, in that everyone wants to welcome change, but no one knows what that change is. We just suffered through multiple national traumas, and all have a difficult time imagining what our future has in store for us.

I don’t mean to say the occasions of our past were much better. I think they seem to be so because we only allow ourselves to remember the highlights or lowlights of those times. We can’t change them by simply remembering but we can learn from them.

There is an old saying that has forever stuck in my mind; especially when times became hard. To paraphrase from an author I don’t know, “The past is history, the future is a mystery, and there is a reason today is called a present."

I remember the good now days when my wife and I would wake up hours before I had to go to work to enjoy coffee and conversation together. After eating a wonderful breakfast, I would bid my adieu hoping my day would quickly fly by so I could once again be home.

I remember the good now days when our Sunday began as early as weekdays, and we would run out to Market Basket in Portsmouth to beat the crowds. The only problem was many thought the same, so the store was usually most crowded during the early morning hours. We would then travel to The Christmas Tree Shoppe, Big Lots, or even the Dollar Store to look for, find, and then buy items we simply did not need.

I remember the good now days when we would complete our Sunday errands by heading over to Rick’s to have a remarkable breakfast surrounded by people who were coming from church, their homes, or even the Christmas Tree Shoppe.

I remember the good now days when my workday evenings were filled with cooking shows and movies, we either loved or hated. We never stopped watching the bad ones because we never knew whether it would get better. They never did. I looked forward to 7 p.m., at which time I would sit at the end of our couch and massage my wife’s feet and back, silently thanking her for all she does for me while watching entertainment shows I couldn’t care less about.

I remember the good now days getting together as a family forgetting about our individual problems by dreaming about how great all our futures would be. These were the times when I watched my family grow up and old knowing that soon more souls would join, and some will be taken away.

I remember the good now days of being allowed and able to teach every day to remarkable young men and women who astound me with their enthusiasm and motivation to become anything they want to work hard enough to be. They are all defined by their hard work and perseverance. Young teachers ask how I handle the “bad” students. I tell them I wouldn’t know because I never had one.

“I puked on Mommy.” I will be forever thankful to my granddaughter for reminding me how great the good now days are.

Jim Fabiano is a retired teacher and writer living in York, Maine. You can contact Jim at james.fabiano60@gmail.com.