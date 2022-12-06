Former Battle star, Kansas State quarterback Jaren Lewis enters transfer portal

A former Battle Spartans standout quarterback has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with a Big 12 program.

Jaren Lewis, who starred at Battle as a quarterback and safety before signing with Kansas State, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

“Thank you to Coach Klieman and Kansas State for the opportunity to accomplish my athletic and academic goals over the past four years,” Lewis wrote on social media. “I have learned so many life lessons at K-State and I will cherish those forever.”

This year, Lewis did not see playing time behind Adrian Martinez, Will Howard and Jake Rubley. Lewis completed 12 of his 23 attempts for 154 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown during his time at Kansas State. He also rushed for three yards on five attempts.

Lewis was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports in K-State's class of 2019. Lewis originally committed to North Dakota State, when Chris Klieman led the Bison. When Klieman took the job at Kansas State, Lewis flipped his commitment to the Wildcats.

Now, Lewis joins a transfer portal that is brimming with quarterbacks.

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei, North Carolina State's Devin Leary and Texas' Hudson Card all entered the transfer portal as experienced quarterbacks at the Power 5 level. According to 247Sports, there are over 20 quarterbacks currently in the portal.

Lewis had a chance to compete for the K-State starting job in 2021 when injuries struck the Wildcats. He preached patience as he strived for more playing time.

"I would say just staying patient," Lewis told the Topeka Capital-Journal in 2021. "It has definitely not been the easiest, but I feel like everybody goes through something like that. It's just adversity, so you've just got to pick yourself up and move forward."

Now, Lewis can potentially earn a starting job elsewhere with his name in the portal.