North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

4-2-8-3, Fireball: 4

(four, two, eight, three; Fireball: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

