Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.

