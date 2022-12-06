Read full article on original website
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess 1995~2022
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess, age 27, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Joshua was born on January 6, 1995, in Chambersburg, PA, the son of Harold Carl Hess Jr. and Brandy Nicole Fries. Josh worked for various construction companies in the area, and trimmed...
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022
Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
Jeffrey L Cook obituary 1953~2022
Jeffrey L Cook, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 30, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Charles William Cook, Sr. and Anna Margaret Cordell Cook. Jeff served honorably with the US Navy during the Vietnam War....
Patricia Worthington Mason 1938~2022
Patricia Worthington Mason, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nickson) Worthington. Pat graduated from West Pawtucket High School and from Bryant...
Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver 1939~2022
Mrs. Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver (Merchant), 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. Ginger blessed all of us with her infectious laugh and kind heart and is now rejoicing in heaven with our savior, Jesus. She was an avid collector of antiques,...
Ruth Ann Seiders obituary 1939~2022
Ruth Ann Seiders, age 83, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA. Ruth was born on August 16, 1939, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (Mason) Sipes. Ruth was the Owner and Operator of the Scrub...
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022
Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022
Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
Shirley P Hawbaker obituary 1938~2022
Shirley P Hawbaker, 84, of Mercersburg, went to be with the Lord after passing away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg WellSpan Hospital after an extended illness. Born December 2, 1938 in Markes, PA she was a daughter of the late John W. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager Sr.
Kimberly R Martin-Shope 1959~2022
Kimberly R Martin-Shope, 63, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Alvin “Ike” and Goldie E. (Zimmerman) Martin. Kim was a 1977 graduate of...
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez 1948~2022
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1948 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, as the son of the late Jesus Gonzalez-Rohena and Ignacia Rodriguez Del Valle. Jesus was a member of Mt. Rock Church in...
Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show
Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
Almeda R Lehman obituary 1935~2022
Almeda R Lehman (Wadel Martin), 87, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her residence in Shippensburg, PA. She was born September 5, 1935 to the late Laban A. and Francis R. (Hock) Wadel. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray E. Martin, and her second husband, Walter...
Mary Ann Gordon obituary 1963~2022
Mary Ann Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2022 as a a result of an auto accident in Little Cove, PA. She was born on May 30, 1963 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Sonny and Patricia (Hockenberry) Parsons. Mary had worked as a CNA in various nursing homes...
Barbara K Garretson obituary 1929~2022
Barbara K Garretson, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born November 24, 1929 in Bendersville, PA, to the late Leslie Henry and Katherine S. (Toner) Keller. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home,...
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022
Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
Lena June Cramer obituary 1933~2022
Lena June Cramer, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born June 29, 1933 in Willow Hill, Franklin County, PA. Lena was a daughter of the late John A. and Sarah E. Wilson Beidel. She was a longtime member of the Shippensburg Church of...
Judith A Ebersole obituary 1939~2022
Ms. Judith A Ebersole (Houser), 83, a resident of Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA and formerly of Fayetteville, PA passed away Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born June 10, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Kane and Dorothy A. Houser. Ms....
Charles William “Bill” Lynch 1948~2022
Charles William “Bill” Lynch, Sr., 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 30, 1948 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Elmer Cleveland and Bessie Elizabeth Helm Lynch. Mr. Lynch retired from the former E.E. Mills...
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter obituary 1946~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter, 76, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1946 in Carlisle, a son of the late Donald F. and Marie E. (Rhoades) Keiter. Don was a 1966 graduate of the Big...
