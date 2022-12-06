ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022

Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeffrey L Cook obituary 1953~2022

Jeffrey L Cook, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 30, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Charles William Cook, Sr. and Anna Margaret Cordell Cook. Jeff served honorably with the US Navy during the Vietnam War....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia Worthington Mason 1938~2022

Patricia Worthington Mason, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nickson) Worthington. Pat graduated from West Pawtucket High School and from Bryant...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth Ann Seiders obituary 1939~2022

Ruth Ann Seiders, age 83, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA. Ruth was born on August 16, 1939, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (Mason) Sipes. Ruth was the Owner and Operator of the Scrub...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022

Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
WARFORDSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley P Hawbaker obituary 1938~2022

Shirley P Hawbaker, 84, of Mercersburg, went to be with the Lord after passing away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg WellSpan Hospital after an extended illness. Born December 2, 1938 in Markes, PA she was a daughter of the late John W. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager Sr.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kimberly R Martin-Shope 1959~2022

Kimberly R Martin-Shope, 63, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Alvin “Ike” and Goldie E. (Zimmerman) Martin. Kim was a 1977 graduate of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show

Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Almeda R Lehman obituary 1935~2022

Almeda R Lehman (Wadel Martin), 87, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her residence in Shippensburg, PA. She was born September 5, 1935 to the late Laban A. and Francis R. (Hock) Wadel. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray E. Martin, and her second husband, Walter...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Ann Gordon obituary 1963~2022

Mary Ann Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2022 as a a result of an auto accident in Little Cove, PA. She was born on May 30, 1963 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Sonny and Patricia (Hockenberry) Parsons. Mary had worked as a CNA in various nursing homes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara K Garretson obituary 1929~2022

Barbara K Garretson, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born November 24, 1929 in Bendersville, PA, to the late Leslie Henry and Katherine S. (Toner) Keller. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022

Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Judith A Ebersole obituary 1939~2022

Ms. Judith A Ebersole (Houser), 83, a resident of Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA and formerly of Fayetteville, PA passed away Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born June 10, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Kane and Dorothy A. Houser. Ms....
GETTYSBURG, PA
