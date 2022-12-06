ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

By Jacob Dillon
 4 days ago

That would be the surprise of a lifetime.

But, that’s why we get out there…

Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round.

It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months.

Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across a frozen body of water at some point.

The problem is animals don’t have the ability to always judge how safe a given situation is. They could have crossed at the same spot at the same time a year prior but on this day the conditions could be unsafe.

Especially when it comes to ice. For humans, we have safety measures and always check the thickness prior to use. For a moose, the just hope for the best and send it out onto the lake.

Moose are a large animal to be risking it on ice. A bull moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds with your average being closer to 1,000 pounds. That’s a lot of weight to going on thin ice.

These fellas where out for an ice fish when the came across something cool while drilling a fishing hole. A set of antlers just barely poked out through the ice.

The fisherman is seen drilling around the antlers hoping to get them out.

That’s a neat find for a day on some ice but a whole lot of work to get it out.

