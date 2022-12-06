Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses

Read full article on original website
Metro Health says there is a confirmed case of Tuberculosis linked to 3 NISD high schools
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Metro Health says there is one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that may be linked to three NISD high schools. They reported earlier this week, possible links at Brandeis and Clark high schools, and today O'Connor was added to the list. They won't say at which school the case was found, but they do say, the infected person is off-campus, in stable condition, and will return to school until no longer infectious.
University Health partners with Northside ISD to bring new medical clinic to Westside
SAN ANTONIO - University Health is partnering with the Northside Independent School District on a new clinic that's bringing medical care to an underserved area on the west side of Bexar County. The Jones School-Based Clinic is located in the Shirley Schreiber Building next to Jones Middle School. It's the...
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
Electrical hazards make battling a tool yard fire a challenge for San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened a Northeast Side tool yard. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Service Center along Wurzbach Parkway near Thousand Oaks. It took crews a while to knock down the fire at an abandoned building...
La Vernia ISD working to keep and recruit teachers by possibly moving to a shorter week
LA VERNIA, TEXAS — It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You...
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
Season of Giving with Mission Park
It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of San Antonio needs your help this holiday season. Dick Tips with Mission Park Cares and Josh Robinett from the Salvation Army are here with more on what they need. Take a look to learn more!. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION...
Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville
SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
Shavano Park Police Department investigating gunshots fired in front of its station
SAN ANTONIO – The Shavano Park Police Department is actively investigating a drive-by shooting in front of its police department. The shooting occurred after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8, along De Zavala Road and NW Military Highway, towards the Northside of town. Police say a vehicle drove past the...
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody at Northeast Baptist Hospital
WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police Department has put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody, evading with a motor vehicle, as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is...
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Police need your help looking for suspect who fatally shot man outside Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO - Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing a man on the west side last week and they're asking for your help. 30-year-old Ricardo Ortega was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens on West Commerce Street. Police say he was waiting...
Police asking for assistance in who killed a man during drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man and injuring his wife. The shooting happened on Nov. 13, 2022, on Randall Avenue, in the downtown area of San Antonio. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez, and his wife were parked outside...
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday
You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
Black Barn Alpacas to host Holiday on the Ranch, packed with Winter Wonderland Magic
SAN ANTONIO - Black Barn Alpacas is transforming its ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland. There will be plenty of unique craft vendors, kids will have the chance to deck out their bikes or wagons for a special parade, and you can expect beverages for toasting, marshmallows for roasting, and carolers singing songs that you know and love.
