Chambersburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022

Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ruth Ann Seiders obituary 1939~2022

Ruth Ann Seiders, age 83, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA. Ruth was born on August 16, 1939, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (Mason) Sipes. Ruth was the Owner and Operator of the Scrub...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022

Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
WARFORDSBURG, PA
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Barbara K Garretson obituary 1929~2022

Barbara K Garretson, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born November 24, 1929 in Bendersville, PA, to the late Leslie Henry and Katherine S. (Toner) Keller. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Shirley P Hawbaker obituary 1938~2022

Shirley P Hawbaker, 84, of Mercersburg, went to be with the Lord after passing away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg WellSpan Hospital after an extended illness. Born December 2, 1938 in Markes, PA she was a daughter of the late John W. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager Sr.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Glenn R Love obituary 1932~2022

Glenn R Love, 90, a lifelong resident of East Waterford, entered into rest, Dec. 7, 2022, in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivamae (Kirk) Love. Born July 22, 1932, in Chambersburg, he was the only child of the late George Washington and...
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Harry Bernard Neal obituary 1929~2022

Harry Bernard Neal, 93, of Waynesboro, PA died Thursday, December 8, 2022, in his home. Born August 28, 1929 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Harley and Trois (Tripplehorn) Neal. He graduated from Westfield High School, Westfield, NJ with the class of 1948 and attended Rocky...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022

Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Almeda R Lehman obituary 1935~2022

Almeda R Lehman (Wadel Martin), 87, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her residence in Shippensburg, PA. She was born September 5, 1935 to the late Laban A. and Francis R. (Hock) Wadel. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray E. Martin, and her second husband, Walter...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Patricia Worthington Mason 1938~2022

Patricia Worthington Mason, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 24, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nickson) Worthington. Pat graduated from West Pawtucket High School and from Bryant...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Mary Ann Gordon obituary 1963~2022

Mary Ann Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2022 as a a result of an auto accident in Little Cove, PA. She was born on May 30, 1963 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Sonny and Patricia (Hockenberry) Parsons. Mary had worked as a CNA in various nursing homes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ralph I Frehn obituary 1954~2022

Ralph I Frehn passed away peacefully at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on December 7, 2022, at the age of 68. Ralph was born at home on July 21,1954 in Shade Gap, PA, a son of the late Isaac and Lois (Winegardner) Frehn. Ralph was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon High...
SHADE GAP, PA
Judith A Ebersole obituary 1939~2022

Ms. Judith A Ebersole (Houser), 83, a resident of Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA and formerly of Fayetteville, PA passed away Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born June 10, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Kane and Dorothy A. Houser. Ms....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Kimberly R Martin-Shope 1959~2022

Kimberly R Martin-Shope, 63, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Alvin “Ike” and Goldie E. (Zimmerman) Martin. Kim was a 1977 graduate of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Louis Eugene Pourron obituary 1928~2022

Louis Eugene Pourron, Jr., age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Celebration Villa Living Facility in Shippensburg. Louis was born on December 14, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, as the son of the late Louis E. Pourron, Sr. and Idella L. (Korman) Pourron. Louis is survived...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
