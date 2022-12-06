ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There must be a surplus of tax $$$ if the SCALE & SIZE of these "raises" can be proposed. The bigger question is WHY?

nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Victorville accepting applications for federal grant money

Victorville has nearly $2 million available for community development projects for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which starts July 1. That funding is provided by the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships, according to a statement on the city’s website. Both programs are administered by the U.S. Department...
VICTORVILLE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Students Consume Marijuana-Laced Food at MoVal School, Become Ill

(CNS) – Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had students who did...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Airport to Double Restaurants, Include Local Representation

(CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
MENIFEE, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.  According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state.  The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

