Patrick Rutten
3d ago
There must be a surplus of tax $$$ if the SCALE & SIZE of these “raises” can be proposed. The bigger question is WHY?
3
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush
(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks
(CNS) – An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any...
iebusinessdaily.com
Victorville accepting applications for federal grant money
Victorville has nearly $2 million available for community development projects for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which starts July 1. That funding is provided by the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships, according to a statement on the city’s website. Both programs are administered by the U.S. Department...
New LA Sheriff Says He Thinks Deputies Are Ready For A Stabilizer. Union Says It'll 'Wait And See'
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Students Consume Marijuana-Laced Food at MoVal School, Become Ill
(CNS) – Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had students who did...
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Airport to Double Restaurants, Include Local Representation
(CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and...
Hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase from Ventura County to OC
A hit-and-run suspect left a crash in Ventura County and fled officers at high speeds through LA and OC.
iebusinessdaily.com
Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023
Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license
The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license. According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
