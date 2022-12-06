Read full article on original website
William T “Bill” Campbell obituary 1938~2022
William T “Bill” Campbell, 84, a long- time resident of Concord, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2022 in UPMC Community Hospital, Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Darlene A. (Parson) Campbell in 2017. Born October 11, 1938, in...
Lane Thrush, CVBA Business Person of the Year
The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) recently announced Lane Thrush, owner of i360 Property Management and realtor at Keller Williams Keystone Realty as the 2022 Business Person of the Year during its Annual Meeting on December 6 sponsored by WellSpan Health. Thrush was chosen as the recipient for his exceptional...
2023 PA Fishing Licenses, Permits, Gift Vouchers on Sale
Looking for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the angler in your life?. Fishing licenses, permits and vouchers for the 2023 season are on sale now through the HuntFishPA online portal huntfish.pa.gov, on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. All 2023 licenses, permits, a unique collectible license button, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.
Free COVID-19 Testing Offered in Preparation for Holiday Gatherings
As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family...
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA and Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of...
PA public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers
Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment. Integration of Chapter 49...
Capital Blue Cross Wins Fifth Straight “Best Places to Work in PA” Award
Capital Blue Cross has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania” for the fifth consecutive year, placing 21st among large companies. “To earn this award a fifth straight year is so significant because it is based entirely upon the comments and feedback from our employees’ and demonstrates their commitment to our company,” said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. “The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges – in our world, our industry, and our workplace – and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees’ ability to constantly adapt and go the extra mile to serve our members and our communities. It’s good to know they have the same high regard for Capital that we have for them.”
PA charter school enrollment up 12%, public enrollment down 3%
Since the pandemic began, Pennsylvania’s public charter schools enrollment has gone up by almost 12% as parents have chosen to take their children out of traditional public schools. According to a new report from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the change isn’t unique to Pennsylvania. Since the...
Settlement with CarMax Over Non-Disclosure of Open Safety Recalls
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc., that will require CarMax to disclose open recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before consumers buy. The settlement is the result of a multistate investigation launched alongside 35 other Attorneys General. This industry-changing settlement will establish that used car dealers should generally disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy.
