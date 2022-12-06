Capital Blue Cross has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania” for the fifth consecutive year, placing 21st among large companies. “To earn this award a fifth straight year is so significant because it is based entirely upon the comments and feedback from our employees’ and demonstrates their commitment to our company,” said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. “The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges – in our world, our industry, and our workplace – and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees’ ability to constantly adapt and go the extra mile to serve our members and our communities. It’s good to know they have the same high regard for Capital that we have for them.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO