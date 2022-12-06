ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Thomas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

2023 PA Fishing Licenses, Permits, Gift Vouchers on Sale

Looking for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the angler in your life?. Fishing licenses, permits and vouchers for the 2023 season are on sale now through the HuntFishPA online portal huntfish.pa.gov, on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. All 2023 licenses, permits, a unique collectible license button, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA and Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Capital Blue Cross Wins Fifth Straight “Best Places to Work in PA” Award

Capital Blue Cross has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania” for the fifth consecutive year, placing 21st among large companies. “To earn this award a fifth straight year is so significant because it is based entirely upon the comments and feedback from our employees’ and demonstrates their commitment to our company,” said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. “The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges – in our world, our industry, and our workplace – and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees’ ability to constantly adapt and go the extra mile to serve our members and our communities. It’s good to know they have the same high regard for Capital that we have for them.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Settlement with CarMax Over Non-Disclosure of Open Safety Recalls

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc., that will require CarMax to disclose open recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before consumers buy. The settlement is the result of a multistate investigation launched alongside 35 other Attorneys General. This industry-changing settlement will establish that used car dealers should generally disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy