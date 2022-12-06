Mandeville, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mandeville.
The Covington High School soccer team will have a game with Mandeville High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Covington High School
Mandeville High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Northshore High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeshore High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Northshore High School
Lakeshore High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
