Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
The Morning Grind Guest Bartending For Shop with a Cop
Nick and Producer Alex will be at Hoagie Barmichaels tonight in New Windsor pouring for charity. Stop by and help donate to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. The holiday season is here and for many of us it is a joyful time to spend with our friends and family. If you're a kid then this might truly be the most wonderful time of the year for you. You're anxiously waiting to see if Santa will bring you everything you asked for. This can also be a stressful time for parents especially ones who are struggling financially. It's been difficult for families all over the Hudson Valley for the past couple of years and though we may be recovering from the pandemic economy some households are still trying to catch up.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13
Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
Fascinating Photos: Who Remembers Winter at the Nevele?
The first time I took my snowboard down a hill larger than my driveway was when my parents took me to try the slope at the Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, NY. The Nevele has now been closed for over a decade, but even in the 90s, it was the place to go for winter fun in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos, however, tell a different story.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
Ashley Bynum Wade
Ashley Bynum Wade, 27, of Goshen, NY, July 25, 1995-November 29, 2022, went to be with the Lord and with her beloved grandparents and other loved ones who have gone before her, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center. Ashley was the daughter of Douglas V. Wade and...
Josephine Predmore
Josephine Predmore, 76, of Middletown entered into rest on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Belle Reve in Milford, PA. Josephine was born October 9, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Attilio and Amelia (Eichberger) Ceriale. She retired from Goshen Central School District, Goshen, NY as a Secretary at the...
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
Roger K. Krott
Roger K. Krott, 68, of Campbell Hall, NY, died Monday, November28, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. Roger was born April 18, 1954, in New York, NY, the son of John A. Krott and Ann (Fothe) Krott. He was a School Bus Driver at Goshen Central School...
Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)
Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
“Fargo” and “Shameless” Star Spotted in Poughkeepsie, New York
If you're not familiar with the name William H. Macy, I'd like to bet you've definitely seen his face. Growing up, I was most familiar with his performances in 1997's Air Force One alongside Harrison Ford, 2007's Wild Hogs with John Travolta, Tim Allen, and Martin Lawrence, and 2001's Jurassic Park III. Now that I'm older, I am much more familiar with some of his most major starring roles such as Frank Gallagher in Shameless, and Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 hit Fargo.
