CHARLOTTE — Developers continue to tee up more multifamily projects across the region, and north Charlotte was a popular spot for such developments in November. For starters, plans for up to 450 apartments and 150 townhomes are taking shape on 64 acres at 6540 University City Blvd. following IBM’s sale of the property to Miami-based Related Group. Also in the University area, a Pennsylvania-based developer recently filed a petition with the city to rezone an office park for a mixed-use project that includes multifamily units, and construction started last month on an affordable-housing complex. Nearby, a rezoning petition was also filed for a 200-unit apartment community on North Tryon Street near Morehead Road.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO