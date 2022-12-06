ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88 Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
More apartments, townhomes among Charlotte area’s latest residential real estate projects

CHARLOTTE — Developers continue to tee up more multifamily projects across the region, and north Charlotte was a popular spot for such developments in November. For starters, plans for up to 450 apartments and 150 townhomes are taking shape on 64 acres at 6540 University City Blvd. following IBM’s sale of the property to Miami-based Related Group. Also in the University area, a Pennsylvania-based developer recently filed a petition with the city to rezone an office park for a mixed-use project that includes multifamily units, and construction started last month on an affordable-housing complex. Nearby, a rezoning petition was also filed for a 200-unit apartment community on North Tryon Street near Morehead Road.
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy the holidays in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let this cloudy weekend keep you indoors when there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Bring the kiddos out for a day with Santa at Cocoa and Carols in Wesley Chapel. It will feature live holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, a bonfire for roasting s'mores, cocoa and cider, and other fun activities. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon. Find more information here.
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
