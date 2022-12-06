ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora's newest interim police chief takes over

AURORA, Colo — Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, said on Friday that his first order of business is determining how best to fight the city's rise in crime given the department's shortage of officers. "We're going to focus on violent crime, and then we also need to...
Family questions why more wasn't done when boy missed 60 days of school

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment

Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
Denver leaders seek help housing migrants

DENVER — Denver leaders are asking local organizations to step up to provide shelter for any additional migrants that come to the Mile High City. The City and County of Denver is calling on faith groups, nonprofit organizations and businesses to provide available space that could be used for shelter if there is a need for it.
Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
Al Gardner jumps into Denver mayor's race

Al Gardner, an information technology professional who has sat on city boards and commissions, jumped into the race for Denver mayor this week. His candidacy brings the total number vying for the seat in next year's election to 24. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost...
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight

A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter

Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution

Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
