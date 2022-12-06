Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
Aurora's newest interim police chief takes over
AURORA, Colo — Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, said on Friday that his first order of business is determining how best to fight the city's rise in crime given the department's shortage of officers. "We're going to focus on violent crime, and then we also need to...
Outgoing APS head: Conflict of vision with school board led to his departure
Outgoing APS Superintendent Rico Munn talked to Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady about his tenure and departure.
Cold case: Who murdered Donna Wayne in Aurora in 1986?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 36 years ago.
Family questions why more wasn't done when boy missed 60 days of school
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment
Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
Denver leaders seek help housing migrants
DENVER — Denver leaders are asking local organizations to step up to provide shelter for any additional migrants that come to the Mile High City. The City and County of Denver is calling on faith groups, nonprofit organizations and businesses to provide available space that could be used for shelter if there is a need for it.
Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
Why Unlucky Thirteen's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit Could Cost Denver Plenty
This is the third in a series regarding pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor," and part two, "Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver." Denver has settled...
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
Al Gardner jumps into Denver mayor's race
Al Gardner, an information technology professional who has sat on city boards and commissions, jumped into the race for Denver mayor this week. His candidacy brings the total number vying for the seat in next year's election to 24. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost...
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight
A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
Person of interest wanted in Commerce City homicide
Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
Suspect wanted in deadly west Denver shooting arrested by police
A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Denver last month was arrested by police earlier this week.
Judge finds no constitutional violation by Englewood officer who arrested man filming encounter
A federal judge concluded on Thursday that an Englewood police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of a man by arresting him after he attempted to video record the officer from a public sidewalk. Five months ago, the federal appeals court with jurisdiction over Colorado recognized for the first...
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.
Boulder PD names 5 officers who failed to investigate ‘large number’ of cases
Hi, there. We’re trying to raise $10,000 this December to help keep Boulder Beat operational in 2023. Every $1 you give this month will become $4 and keep funding local, independent and 100% reader-supported local journalism. Become a paying subscriber (monthly cost matched 12X) or give a one-time gift (matched 3X) today.
Free meals will be offered in most Colorado school districts next year. Is yours one of them?
Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 16 plan...
