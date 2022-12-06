Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign countryDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora's newest interim police chief takes over
AURORA, Colo — Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, said on Friday that his first order of business is determining how best to fight the city's rise in crime given the department's shortage of officers. "We're going to focus on violent crime, and then we also need to...
Greeley man told officers he shot his mother
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman was shot and killed in Greeley Thursday night, and her son told officers he's the one who did it. Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. As officers were responding, a release...
Suspect arrested in west Denver fatal shooting
DENVER — Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting last month in the 100 block of North Osceola Street, police said on Friday. Shaun Eric Solano, 42, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 shooting. Officers responded to the scene about...
2nd teen arrested in 'shootout' with Aurora officers
AURORA, Colo. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with last week’s shootout with Aurora police officers in a shopping center parking lot. The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver with the help of the Denver Police Department.
Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
Boys arrested in Lakewood fatal arson won't be charged as adults
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The cases against 12- and 14-year-old boys who are charged in connection with a fire that killed a mother and daughter will remain in juvenile court, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The boys were taken into custody Nov. 6 on suspicion of...
Broomfield police arrest man accused of taking video up woman's dress, believed there are more victims
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested for taking a video up a woman's dress at a mall in Broomfield. The Broomfield Police arrested 30-year-old Jacob Padilla-Lesperance after a woman reported that he took a video up her dress while she was shopping at the Flatiron Crossing Mall back in November.
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
Man accused of stabbing 2 women, hitting worker in head with rock
DENVER — A suspect arrested on suspicion of stabbing two women – killing one of them – on Wednesday in southeast Denver was violating a restraining order when he went into the apartment where the stabbing occurred, according to the Denver Police probable cause (PC) statement in the case.
Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting. Prosecutors said charges have been...
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Suspect charged as adult in fatal shooting of teen at Denver Skatepark
DENVER — A 16-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of a teen in April at the Denver Skatepark has been charged as an adult in the case, the District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. Juan Herrera-Lozano, 16, died April 23 at the skatepark at 2205 19th St. in Lower...
Greenwood Village barricade suspect linked to 5 bank robberies over 6 months
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a bank, shooting at a Greenwood Village Police officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room last week was also suspected in at least four more bank robberies over the past six months. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was...
Newly-appointed director of Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives hopes to solve cases through connection
DENVER — Arron Julian has barely had time to fill his office in Denver, but perhaps it's a representation of his ability to make quick connections across the state. "Within my first three days, I was able to make it down to Pueblo, Colorado, and help roll out a new pilot program for the missing indigenous relatives training curriculum," he recalled.
Neighborhood heroes awarded for helping Denver officer after motorcycle accident on I-25
DENVER — Four men who helped a Denver police officer who crashed while riding his motorcycle on the highway this summer were awarded the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award and a $1000 check for their actions Monday. Daniels Fund and the Denver Police Department recognized Colorado Department of Corrections...
2 arrested in stolen vehicles investigation in Arvada; guns and drugs also seized
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department said it arrested two suspects Tuesday after investigators were looking for a stolen Dodge Ram truck that was associated with one of them. Police arrested Tomi Mendez, 20, and Mason Humbarger, 23, at 7308 W. 84th Way, in the Castlegate Apartments complex,...
Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023
DENVER — The head of Denver Water announced his plans to leave the utility. CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor. Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023. "It...
Denver jail's multi-million makeover could make change
DENVER — The Denver sheriff's office spent millions of dollars to renovate the jail, specifically the area where women are housed. They're changing the lighting, repainting it in different colors and planning on removing bars from the windows. The sheriff said he hopes this will make an impact for generations to come.
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent
COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
