Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Aurora's newest interim police chief takes over

AURORA, Colo — Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, said on Friday that his first order of business is determining how best to fight the city's rise in crime given the department's shortage of officers. "We're going to focus on violent crime, and then we also need to...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Greeley man told officers he shot his mother

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman was shot and killed in Greeley Thursday night, and her son told officers he's the one who did it. Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. As officers were responding, a release...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in west Denver fatal shooting

DENVER — Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting last month in the 100 block of North Osceola Street, police said on Friday. Shaun Eric Solano, 42, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 shooting. Officers responded to the scene about...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2nd teen arrested in 'shootout' with Aurora officers

AURORA, Colo. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with last week’s shootout with Aurora police officers in a shopping center parking lot. The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver with the help of the Denver Police Department.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of stabbing 2 women, hitting worker in head with rock

DENVER — A suspect arrested on suspicion of stabbing two women – killing one of them – on Wednesday in southeast Denver was violating a restraining order when he went into the apartment where the stabbing occurred, according to the Denver Police probable cause (PC) statement in the case.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting. Prosecutors said charges have been...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Newly-appointed director of Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives hopes to solve cases through connection

DENVER — Arron Julian has barely had time to fill his office in Denver, but perhaps it's a representation of his ability to make quick connections across the state. "Within my first three days, I was able to make it down to Pueblo, Colorado, and help roll out a new pilot program for the missing indigenous relatives training curriculum," he recalled.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023

DENVER — The head of Denver Water announced his plans to leave the utility. CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor. Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023. "It...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver jail's multi-million makeover could make change

DENVER — The Denver sheriff's office spent millions of dollars to renovate the jail, specifically the area where women are housed. They're changing the lighting, repainting it in different colors and planning on removing bars from the windows. The sheriff said he hopes this will make an impact for generations to come.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent

COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
COLORADO STATE
