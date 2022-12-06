Read full article on original website
Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday
U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. So what. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe...
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands
Whether you're new to investing or you're a seasoned veteran, 2022 has probably been a lousy year. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index disappointed investors with the worst performance we've seen in over 50 years. Fear of a recession that may or may not happen...
Lost Racks: The Price of Printing Currencies in Other Countries
Liberia’s central bank lost $104M worth of banknotes from overseas printers. The global market for banknote printing is forecast to increase from $9.7B in 2018 to $11.1B in 2023. Missing cash to the tune of $104 million in Liberia is still unaccounted for, after it was printed overseas and...
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
'I thought crypto exchanges were safe': the lesson for everyone in FTX's collapse
Anthony* (a friend) called a few weeks ago, deeply worried. A deputy principal of a high school in Queensland, over the past year he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars buying cryptocurrencies, borrowing money using his home as equity. But now all his assets, valued at A$600,000, were stuck in an account he couldn’t access. He’d bought through FTX, the world’s third-biggest cryptocurrency exchange, endorsed by celebrities such as Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, basketball champions Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal, and tennis ace Naomi Osaka. With FTX’s spectacular collapse, he’s now awaiting the outcome of the liquidation process that is likely to...
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
NFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SL Green Cuts Its Dividend as the Manhattan Office Market Suffers From Long COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark cloud over the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector as it proved that companies could continue operations in a 100% remote environment. With a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to bring workers back to the office. Rising inflation is causing companies...
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EnerSys (ENS). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
PII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.62, changing hands as low as $104.84 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Interesting AXP Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Team Slips 8% After Announcing 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Team Inc. (TISI) slipped over 8% in extended hours on Friday after the company announced one-for-ten reverse stock split. Team announced that the Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the company's common stock at a ratio of one-for-ten. The company's...
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 26.8% Higher - Weekly Wrap
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (VVNT) shares closed this week 26.8% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 21.6% year-to-date, up 10.2% over the past 12 months, and up 21.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $332.12, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
